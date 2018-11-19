A look at the headlines right now:

RBI Board of Directors to meet on Monday amid central bank’s standoff with Centre: There is speculation that the government has proposed a change in rules that will enable it to supervise the central bank better. Amritsar grenade attack being treated as an act of terrorism, say Punjab Police: Meanwhile, the Shiromani Akali Dal lashed out at Chief Minister Amarinder Singh. At least 28 people detained at Sabarimala for allegedly defying prohibitory orders: The police imposed new restrictions at the temple, including not allowing devotees to stay back at night, keeping in view previous incidents of violence. CRPF head constable killed, two soldiers injured in militant attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama: Militants allegedly hurled grenades at a CRPF camp that was set up for the ongoing panchayat polls in the district. Maharashtra government agrees to Maratha community’s demand for reservation: However, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said it has not been decided if 16% reservation will be provided as recommended by the backward class commission. PMO’s refusal to disclose Raghuram Rajan’s letter on bad loans not legal, says CIC: The PMO has a ‘moral, constitutional and political duty’ to reveal to citizens who are the defaulters and what action has been taken against them, it said. Congress removed Sitaram Kesri, a Dalit, before his term ended to make way for Sonia Gandhi, says Modi: The prime minister made the remark at a rally in Chhattisgarh, where 72 constituencies will vote on Tuesday. Sri Lankan president calls all-party meeting to resolve political crisis: However, Parliament Speaker Karu Jayasuriya and the Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna party said they would not attend the meeting. Asia-Pacific summit ends without formal statement after divide between US and China deepens: American Vice President Mike Pence warned smaller countries not to be seduced by China’s ‘Belt and Road Initiative’. Activist Varavara Rao sent to police custody till November 26 in Bhima Koregaon case: He was brought to Pune on Sunday morning and produced in the court of Judge Kishor D Vadane.