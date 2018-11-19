The big news: RBI board to meet today amid rift with Centre, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: The Punjab Police said Amritsar blast is being treated as an act of terrorism, and fresh protests broke out in Sabarimala on Sunday night.
A look at the headlines right now:
- RBI Board of Directors to meet on Monday amid central bank’s standoff with Centre: There is speculation that the government has proposed a change in rules that will enable it to supervise the central bank better.
- Amritsar grenade attack being treated as an act of terrorism, say Punjab Police: Meanwhile, the Shiromani Akali Dal lashed out at Chief Minister Amarinder Singh.
- At least 28 people detained at Sabarimala for allegedly defying prohibitory orders: The police imposed new restrictions at the temple, including not allowing devotees to stay back at night, keeping in view previous incidents of violence.
- CRPF head constable killed, two soldiers injured in militant attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama: Militants allegedly hurled grenades at a CRPF camp that was set up for the ongoing panchayat polls in the district.
- Maharashtra government agrees to Maratha community’s demand for reservation: However, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said it has not been decided if 16% reservation will be provided as recommended by the backward class commission.
- PMO’s refusal to disclose Raghuram Rajan’s letter on bad loans not legal, says CIC: The PMO has a ‘moral, constitutional and political duty’ to reveal to citizens who are the defaulters and what action has been taken against them, it said.
- Congress removed Sitaram Kesri, a Dalit, before his term ended to make way for Sonia Gandhi, says Modi: The prime minister made the remark at a rally in Chhattisgarh, where 72 constituencies will vote on Tuesday.
- Sri Lankan president calls all-party meeting to resolve political crisis: However, Parliament Speaker Karu Jayasuriya and the Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna party said they would not attend the meeting.
- Asia-Pacific summit ends without formal statement after divide between US and China deepens: American Vice President Mike Pence warned smaller countries not to be seduced by China’s ‘Belt and Road Initiative’.
- Activist Varavara Rao sent to police custody till November 26 in Bhima Koregaon case: He was brought to Pune on Sunday morning and produced in the court of Judge Kishor D Vadane.