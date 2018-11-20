The big news: Minister says claims of corruption against him are baseless, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Voting is under way in the second phase of Chhattisgarh Assembly elections, and four people were killed in a shooting in Chicago.
A look at the headlines right now:
- CBI officer’s corruption allegations against me are baseless and malicious, claims Union minister: Joint Director MK Sinha has claimed there was evidence to show that Haribhai Parthibhai Chaudhary allegedly accepted a bribe to intervene in a corruption case.
- Voting in second phase of Chhattisgarh Assembly elections begins amid tight security: Former Chief Minister Ajit Jogi is contesting from Marwahi segment.
- Four killed after gunman opens fire at hospital in Chicago: The incident began as an altercation between the shooter and a doctor he was in a relationship with.
- Central bank and government to jointly set up panel to decide on surplus reserves: The central board of directors met for almost nine hours in Mumbai on Monday.
- ‘We’re aiming to make India a $5-trillion economy in shortest possible time,’ says Narendra Modi: The prime minister launched the ‘Ease of Doing Business Grand Challenge’ at an event in New Delhi.
- Opposition parties’ meeting to discuss anti-BJP alliance postponed, says N Chandrababu Naidu: The Andhra Pradesh chief minister made the announcement after meeting his West Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata.
- Advocate general tells Kerala HC that devotees in Sabarimala are not facing any difficulties: CP Sudhakara Prasad informed the court that RSS workers were creating trouble in Sabarimala and produced a circular reportedly asking BJP cadre to protest.
- BSF officer killed, three jawans injured in explosion in Jammu and Kashmir’s Samba: The deceased was identified as Assistant Commandant Jabbar Singh.
- Three AIADMK members serving life sentence in the Dharmapuri bus burning case released from prison: They had set a bus on fire during a protest in February 2000, killing three college students.
- Germany to bar 18 Saudis suspected of links to Jamal Khashoggi’s murder: Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said he had consulted with the United Kingdom and France before making the announcement.