CBI officer’s corruption allegations against me are baseless and malicious, claims Union minister: Joint Director MK Sinha has claimed there was evidence to show that Haribhai Parthibhai Chaudhary allegedly accepted a bribe to intervene in a corruption case. Voting in second phase of Chhattisgarh Assembly elections begins amid tight security: Former Chief Minister Ajit Jogi is contesting from Marwahi segment. Four killed after gunman opens fire at hospital in Chicago: The incident began as an altercation between the shooter and a doctor he was in a relationship with. Central bank and government to jointly set up panel to decide on surplus reserves: The central board of directors met for almost nine hours in Mumbai on Monday. ‘We’re aiming to make India a $5-trillion economy in shortest possible time,’ says Narendra Modi: The prime minister launched the ‘Ease of Doing Business Grand Challenge’ at an event in New Delhi. Opposition parties’ meeting to discuss anti-BJP alliance postponed, says N Chandrababu Naidu: The Andhra Pradesh chief minister made the announcement after meeting his West Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata. Advocate general tells Kerala HC that devotees in Sabarimala are not facing any difficulties: CP Sudhakara Prasad informed the court that RSS workers were creating trouble in Sabarimala and produced a circular reportedly asking BJP cadre to protest. BSF officer killed, three jawans injured in explosion in Jammu and Kashmir’s Samba: The deceased was identified as Assistant Commandant Jabbar Singh. Three AIADMK members serving life sentence in the Dharmapuri bus burning case released from prison: They had set a bus on fire during a protest in February 2000, killing three college students. Germany to bar 18 Saudis suspected of links to Jamal Khashoggi’s murder: Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said he had consulted with the United Kingdom and France before making the announcement.