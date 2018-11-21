The National Investigation Agency on Tuesday filed a chargesheet against the deputy chief of Jaish-e-Maulana Abdul Rouf Asghar and 13 other people in connection with the 2016 attack on the Nagrota Army camp in Jammu and Kashmir, reported The Indian Express. Asghar is the brother of JeM chief Maulana Masood Azhar.

The attack was carried out on November 29, 2016, and left seven Army personnel, including two officers, and three Pakistani militants dead. Documents written in Urdu claiming the incident as “the first instalment in revenge for killing Afzal Guru” were recovered from the militants. It also said the Nagrota attack was the work of “holy warriors fighting for Ghazwa-e-Hind”.

The agency in a statement said that the chargesheet was filed under various sections of the Ranbir Penal Code (the substitute of the Indian Penal Code in Jammu and Kashmir), Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and the Foreigners Act against the accused, PTI reported.

Investigation showed that Asghar masterminded the attack, it added. “He worked out the plan of fidyeen [suicide] attack and provided training to the above three Pakistani JeM terrorists,” the statement said, adding that he had directed a commander of the terror outfit in the Kashmir region, Mufti Asgar, to provide training to a local member of the outfit.

The statement said that four Kashmir natives – Mohammad Ashiq Baba, Syed Munir-ul-Hassan Qadri, Tariq Ahmad Dar and Ashraf Hamid Khandey – were arrested by the agency for allegedly providing logistics to the three Pakistani militants who were killed in the attack.

According to the agency, Baba had visited Pakistan on several occasions and met JeM commanders. Baba also met Mufti Asgar in Muzaffarabad in Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir, when Asgar had made a plan to infiltrate JeM operatives and had directed Baba to activate the local JeM network. Baba had been trained in Manshera in Pakistan and had been provided money to arrange logistics and to buy a GPS-enabled mobile phone to communicate with JeM leaders in Pakistan.