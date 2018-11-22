A look at the headlines right now:

Centre clears Kartarpur corridor project to give Sikh pilgrims easy passage to gurdwara in Pakistan: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan will perform a groundbreaking ceremony on November 28. Centre’s inquiry clears Railways, blames public for Amritsar train tragedy: The central government is considering the findings of the preliminary report submitted by Shailesh Kumar Pathak. PDP rebel leader joins People’s Conference as Sajad Lone denies reports of ‘horse trading’: The Congress accused the governor of helping BJP-People’s Conference alliance, and Omar Abdullah dared Ram Madhav to prove Pakistan’s role in their agreement with the PDP. US man’s family ‘forgives’ tribe for killing him after he illegally visited their Andaman island: The police said it may take days to find the missionary’s body. Vijay Mallya’s plea against ED request to declare him a fugitive rejected by Bombay High Court: The court said it did not want to grant relief to the businessman as a lower court is still hearing the investigating agency’s plea. Amit Shah among main conspirators in Tulsiram Prajapati encounter case, says investigating officer: Sandeep Tamgadge, in his testimony before the Central Bureau of Investigation court in Mumbai, said there was a ‘politician-criminal-police nexus’. BJP urges poll panel to take action against Kamal Nath for alleged remarks on ‘Muslim votes’: The party alleged that Nath asked Muslim leaders to ensure the Congress got 90% of the community’s votes in the November 28 elections in Madhya Pradesh. Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu declares rise in family assets, his grandson is richer than him: The statement released by the chief minister’s son Lokesh Nara challenged Opposition leaders to declare their assets. Nissan board dismisses Chairperson Carlos Ghosn for alleged financial misconduct: The members of the Japanese automaker’s board of directors also resolved to sack senior executive Greg Kelly. Toll increases to 83, more than 500 people still missing in California wildfires: The cause of the blaze, which began two weeks ago, is yet to be determined.