The big news: Centre approves Kartarpur corridor project to Pakistan, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Government inquiry says public to blame for Amritsar train tragedy, and PDP rebel leader joins People’s Conference in Jammu and Kashmir.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Centre clears Kartarpur corridor project to give Sikh pilgrims easy passage to gurdwara in Pakistan: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan will perform a groundbreaking ceremony on November 28.
- Centre’s inquiry clears Railways, blames public for Amritsar train tragedy: The central government is considering the findings of the preliminary report submitted by Shailesh Kumar Pathak.
- PDP rebel leader joins People’s Conference as Sajad Lone denies reports of ‘horse trading’: The Congress accused the governor of helping BJP-People’s Conference alliance, and Omar Abdullah dared Ram Madhav to prove Pakistan’s role in their agreement with the PDP.
- US man’s family ‘forgives’ tribe for killing him after he illegally visited their Andaman island: The police said it may take days to find the missionary’s body.
- Vijay Mallya’s plea against ED request to declare him a fugitive rejected by Bombay High Court: The court said it did not want to grant relief to the businessman as a lower court is still hearing the investigating agency’s plea.
- Amit Shah among main conspirators in Tulsiram Prajapati encounter case, says investigating officer: Sandeep Tamgadge, in his testimony before the Central Bureau of Investigation court in Mumbai, said there was a ‘politician-criminal-police nexus’.
- BJP urges poll panel to take action against Kamal Nath for alleged remarks on ‘Muslim votes’: The party alleged that Nath asked Muslim leaders to ensure the Congress got 90% of the community’s votes in the November 28 elections in Madhya Pradesh.
- Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu declares rise in family assets, his grandson is richer than him: The statement released by the chief minister’s son Lokesh Nara challenged Opposition leaders to declare their assets.
- Nissan board dismisses Chairperson Carlos Ghosn for alleged financial misconduct: The members of the Japanese automaker’s board of directors also resolved to sack senior executive Greg Kelly.
- Toll increases to 83, more than 500 people still missing in California wildfires: The cause of the blaze, which began two weeks ago, is yet to be determined.