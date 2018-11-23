The big news: State banks can request lookout circulars against defaulters, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Prohibitory orders around Sabarimala extended for four days, and a defamation case was filed against Twitter chief Jack Dorsey.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Public sector bank chiefs can now request lookout circulars against loan defaulters: This will allow banks to alert authorities to stop defaulters from leaving the country before a First Information Report is registered.
- Prohibitory orders put in place at temple, base camps for four more days: The police had asked that Section 144 banning the assembly of four or more people be implemented until January 14
- Brahmin body files defamation case against Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey: The case was filed over a photo in which Dorsey was seen posing with a poster that said ‘Smash Brahminical Patriarchy’.
- US man’s family ‘forgives’ tribe for killing him after he illegally visited their Andaman island: The police said it may take days to find the missionary’s body.
- AAP will convene special Assembly session on Monday to discuss attack on Kejriwal: The legislators will also take up the alleged deletion of 30 lakh names in voters’ list across the city.
- As 20,000 farmers reach Mumbai, Maharashtra reportedly agrees to reassess Adivasi land rights claims: The farmers had threatened to withhold their votes if they did not get land in their names.
- Brexit draft deal on future EU-UK relationship is right for Britain, says PM Theresa May: The prime minister’s address to MPs in Parliament was met with dissenting shouts from several legislators.
- Centre’s inquiry clears Railways, blames public for Amritsar train tragedy: The central government is considering the findings of the preliminary report submitted by Shailesh Kumar Pathak.
- Centre clears Kartarpur corridor project to give Sikh pilgrims easy passage to gurdwara in Pakistan: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan will perform a groundbreaking ceremony on November 28.
- Amit Shah among main conspirators in Tulsiram Prajapati encounter case, says investigating officer: Sandeep Tamgadge, in his testimony before the Central Bureau of Investigation court in Mumbai, said there was a ‘politician-criminal-police nexus’.