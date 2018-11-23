A look at the headlines right now:

Public sector bank chiefs can now request lookout circulars against loan defaulters: This will allow banks to alert authorities to stop defaulters from leaving the country before a First Information Report is registered. Prohibitory orders put in place at temple, base camps for four more days: The police had asked that Section 144 banning the assembly of four or more people be implemented until January 14 Brahmin body files defamation case against Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey: The case was filed over a photo in which Dorsey was seen posing with a poster that said ‘Smash Brahminical Patriarchy’. US man’s family ‘forgives’ tribe for killing him after he illegally visited their Andaman island: The police said it may take days to find the missionary’s body. AAP will convene special Assembly session on Monday to discuss attack on Kejriwal: The legislators will also take up the alleged deletion of 30 lakh names in voters’ list across the city. As 20,000 farmers reach Mumbai, Maharashtra reportedly agrees to reassess Adivasi land rights claims: The farmers had threatened to withhold their votes if they did not get land in their names. Brexit draft deal on future EU-UK relationship is right for Britain, says PM Theresa May: The prime minister’s address to MPs in Parliament was met with dissenting shouts from several legislators. Centre’s inquiry clears Railways, blames public for Amritsar train tragedy: The central government is considering the findings of the preliminary report submitted by Shailesh Kumar Pathak. Centre clears Kartarpur corridor project to give Sikh pilgrims easy passage to gurdwara in Pakistan: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan will perform a groundbreaking ceremony on November 28. Amit Shah among main conspirators in Tulsiram Prajapati encounter case, says investigating officer: Sandeep Tamgadge, in his testimony before the Central Bureau of Investigation court in Mumbai, said there was a ‘politician-criminal-police nexus’.