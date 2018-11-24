A 24-year-old man was killed and his cousin was injured when their bike skidded on the recently opened Signature Bridge in North Delhi at 8.20 am on Saturday, the Hindustan Times reported. The accident occurred a day after two men fell off the bridge and died.

Shankar, a resident of Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh, was riding the bike and his cousin Deepak, a resident of Shalimar Bagh in North West Delhi, was on the pillion. They were travelling from Nangloi to North East Delhi, when the accident occurred.

Shankar, who was a sales representative, died on his way to a hospital, NDTV quoted the police as saying. Deepak, who injured his knees, said they were wearing helmets but Shankar’s helmet fell away after the bike skidded on the bridge and his head hit a divider.

One man died another injured after the motorcycle they were on, skidded and fell at Delhi's newly-inaugurated Signature Bridge, this morning. Two people had died yesterday in an accident at the bridge. — ANI (@ANI) November 24, 2018

The bridge, which was inaugurated on November 4, spans the Yamuna river and is expected to reduce travel time between north and northeast Delhi. Several people have visited the bridge to take selfies, some even climbing the suspension cables