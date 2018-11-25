The Uttar Pradesh government on Saturday cleared the plans for a statue of Ram in Ayodhya, IANS reported. At 221 metres, it is set to be the world’s tallest. The bronze statue itself will be 151-metres tall and will be on a 50-metre high pedestal, said Additional Chief Secretary (Information) Avaneesh Kumar Awasthi. The statue’s overhead umbrella will measure 20 m, taking the total height to 151 m.

The announcement comes soon before the Shiv Sena and Vishwa Hindu Parishad hold rallies in Ayodhya on Sunday.

Chief Minister Adityanath chaired a high-level meeting on Saturday night and ordered officials to ensure that the statue was installed “in the best possible manner”. Five firms shortlisted for the construction gave presentations before him, PTI reported.

The state government will build a museum at the statue’s pedestal that will showcase the history of Ayodhya as well as give detailed descriptions of all the “avatars” of Vishnu, The Indian Express reported. “For the selection of appropriate land for this statue, soil testing as well as wind tunnel testing is going on at present,” said Awasthi.

The chief minister had earlier said that surveying and consultations with architects for possible designs of the statue had started.

Earlier this month, Adityanath had confirmed the state government’s plan to build a Ram statue in Ayodhya after having skipped making such an announcement during his Diwali speech on November 6.

“The statue will be placed indoors, inside a temple,” Adityanath had said. “It will be a grand statue and it will become a signpost for Ayodhya.” The chief minister said the statue will become a tourist attraction, and its particulars will be decided according to the land available.

The Statue of Unity in Gujarat is currently the tallest statue in the world. It was unveiled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 31 on the 143rd birth anniversary of Vallabhbhai Patel, the country’s first home minister.