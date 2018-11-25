The big news: Sushma Swaraj, Punjab CM decline invite to Kartarpur opening, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: An army soldier and six militants were killed in a gunfight in Jammu and Kashmir, and Ayodhya on high alert ahead of Ram temple rallies.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Sushma Swaraj to skip Pakistan’s foundation-laying ceremony, will send two ministers: Amarinder Singh also declined Pakistan’s invite, citing terrorist attacks as the reason.
- Army soldier, six militants killed in encounter in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian: A civilian was also killed and several others injured after protests broke out near the site of the encounter at Hipura Batagund.
- Police seal all roads to Ayodhya as security measure ahead of VHP, Shiv Sena events: Chief Minister Adityanath cleared plans for a 221-metre tall Ram statue in Ayodhya.
- Centre does not need extra funds from RBI to finance fiscal deficit, says Arun Jaitley: The finance minister was referring to earlier reports suggesting that the government had sought Rs 3.6 lakh crore capital from the central bank.
- Remains of Indian pilot who captained crashed Indonesian Lion Air flight identified: Bhavye Suneja and his crew reportedly experienced multiple malfunctions almost immediately after the Boeing 737 Max plane took off from the Jakarta airport.
- At least 82 devotees detained for allegedly defying prohibitory orders in Sabarimala: The arrested were taken to Pamba and later granted bail.
- Karnataka actor and politician Ambareesh dies at 66: The state government has announced three days of mourning.
- Police use teargas, water cannons in Paris as protests against rising fuel taxes turn violent: People have criticised President Macron for defending the rise of fuel prices ostensibly so that the country can become less dependent on fossil fuels.
- Odisha publishes 21 bilingual tribal dictionaries to preserve and promote languages: They will be used in multilingual education at the elementary level in tribal-dominated districts, said Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.
- Taiwan rejects same-sex marriage in referendum: The Taiwanese voted on 10 referendums including a name change for the country at international sporting events.