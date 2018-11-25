A look at the headlines right now:

Sushma Swaraj to skip Pakistan’s foundation-laying ceremony, will send two ministers: Amarinder Singh also declined Pakistan’s invite, citing terrorist attacks as the reason. Army soldier, six militants killed in encounter in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian: A civilian was also killed and several others injured after protests broke out near the site of the encounter at Hipura Batagund. Police seal all roads to Ayodhya as security measure ahead of VHP, Shiv Sena events: Chief Minister Adityanath cleared plans for a 221-metre tall Ram statue in Ayodhya. Centre does not need extra funds from RBI to finance fiscal deficit, says Arun Jaitley: The finance minister was referring to earlier reports suggesting that the government had sought Rs 3.6 lakh crore capital from the central bank. Remains of Indian pilot who captained crashed Indonesian Lion Air flight identified: Bhavye Suneja and his crew reportedly experienced multiple malfunctions almost immediately after the Boeing 737 Max plane took off from the Jakarta airport. At least 82 devotees detained for allegedly defying prohibitory orders in Sabarimala: The arrested were taken to Pamba and later granted bail. Karnataka actor and politician Ambareesh dies at 66: The state government has announced three days of mourning. Police use teargas, water cannons in Paris as protests against rising fuel taxes turn violent: People have criticised President Macron for defending the rise of fuel prices ostensibly so that the country can become less dependent on fossil fuels. Odisha publishes 21 bilingual tribal dictionaries to preserve and promote languages: They will be used in multilingual education at the elementary level in tribal-dominated districts, said Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. Taiwan rejects same-sex marriage in referendum: The Taiwanese voted on 10 referendums including a name change for the country at international sporting events.