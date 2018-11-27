A look at the headlines right now:

Pakistan has shown ‘little sincerity’ about ensuring justice, says India on 26/11 anniversary: The Ministry of External Affairs welcomed a statement from the United States calling for action against the perpetrators of the attacks.

NASA’s InSight space probe successfully lands on Mars, sends first picture back to Earth: With the landing at Elysium Planitia, NASA has successfully soft-landed a vehicle on the Red Planet eight times. Sunil Arora appointed new chief election commissioner, to take charge on December 2: EC chief OP Rawat asked how anyone can be sure black money is not being used in electoral bonds. No homework, no school bags heavier than 1.5 kg for students of Classes 1 and 2, says HRD Ministry: In May, the Madras High Court had asked the Centre to instruct state governments to regulate the weight of school bags. Six jail officials suspended after video shows inmates drinking alcohol, using mobile phone in UP: It purportedly shows sharp shooter Anshu Dixit telling a person over the phone to give money to the jailer and his deputy, and deliver liquor to the prison.

‘You have done nothing,’ SC rebukes Karnakata government for laxity in Kalburgi murder probe: The bench gave the government two weeks’ time to file a progress report on the investigation. P Chidambaram’s prosecution in Aircel-Maxis case sanctioned by government, CBI tells Delhi court: The court extended till December 18 the protection from arrest granted to the former Union finance minister and his son Karti Chidambaram. Ukraine Parliament votes to declare martial law for 30 days as tensions with Russia escalate: The move came a day after Russia seized three of its navy vessels off the Crimean Peninsula.

IndiGo clarifies on web check-in policy, says it is ‘not compulsory’ to pay for seats: The budget airline said the pricing is only for ‘advance selection of seats’ and may vary depending on type of aircraft, occupancy and length of flight route. ‘Leave US missionary’s body and indigenous group alone,’ Survival International urges India: The campaign group urged India to strictly enforce the exclusion zone around North Sentinel Island.