The big news: India, US urge Pakistan to act against 26/11 perpetrators, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: NASA’s InSight space probe landed on Mars, and Sunil Arora was appointed the new chief election commissioner.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Pakistan has shown ‘little sincerity’ about ensuring justice, says India on 26/11 anniversary: The Ministry of External Affairs welcomed a statement from the United States calling for action against the perpetrators of the attacks.
- NASA’s InSight space probe successfully lands on Mars, sends first picture back to Earth: With the landing at Elysium Planitia, NASA has successfully soft-landed a vehicle on the Red Planet eight times.
- Sunil Arora appointed new chief election commissioner, to take charge on December 2: EC chief OP Rawat asked how anyone can be sure black money is not being used in electoral bonds.
- No homework, no school bags heavier than 1.5 kg for students of Classes 1 and 2, says HRD Ministry: In May, the Madras High Court had asked the Centre to instruct state governments to regulate the weight of school bags.
- Six jail officials suspended after video shows inmates drinking alcohol, using mobile phone in UP: It purportedly shows sharp shooter Anshu Dixit telling a person over the phone to give money to the jailer and his deputy, and deliver liquor to the prison.
- ‘You have done nothing,’ SC rebukes Karnakata government for laxity in Kalburgi murder probe: The bench gave the government two weeks’ time to file a progress report on the investigation.
- P Chidambaram’s prosecution in Aircel-Maxis case sanctioned by government, CBI tells Delhi court: The court extended till December 18 the protection from arrest granted to the former Union finance minister and his son Karti Chidambaram.
- Ukraine Parliament votes to declare martial law for 30 days as tensions with Russia escalate: The move came a day after Russia seized three of its navy vessels off the Crimean Peninsula.
- IndiGo clarifies on web check-in policy, says it is ‘not compulsory’ to pay for seats: The budget airline said the pricing is only for ‘advance selection of seats’ and may vary depending on type of aircraft, occupancy and length of flight route.
- ‘Leave US missionary’s body and indigenous group alone,’ Survival International urges India: The campaign group urged India to strictly enforce the exclusion zone around North Sentinel Island.