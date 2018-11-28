The big news: Voting underway in Madhya Pradesh and Mizoram Assembly polls, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Punjab CM said Sidhu’s Pakistan visit is a personal one, and J&K Governor said Sajad Lone would have been CM had he acted on Centre’s behest.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Voting begins for Madhya Pradesh and Mizoram Assembly elections: The BJP seeks a fourth term in MP, while Mizoram is one of the last few states under Congress rule.
- Navjot Sidhu’s visit to Pakistan for Kartarpur corridor is not an official one, says Amarinder Singh: The Punjab chief minister, who had declined Pakistan’s invitation for the groundbreaking ceremony, said he could not stop anyone from making a private visit.
- ‘Sajad Lone would have been CM if I was taking orders from the Centre’, says Jammu and Kashmir governor: Satya Pal Malik has repeatedly rejected allegations that he dissolved the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly on the central government’s orders.
- El Niño condition that affects weather patterns could form within three months, says UN agency: The World Meteorological Organization said there is 75%-80% chance that the phenomenon, which has led to droughts and floods in the past, may form by February.
- Narendra Modi to meet US President Donald Trump and Japan PM Shinzo Abe on sidelines of the G20 summit: The White House announced the trilateral meeting on Tuesday.
- Supreme Court asks SIT to file fresh status report on inquiry against former CBI chief in coal scam: The court asked the Enforcement Directorate and the Central Bureau of Investigation to file updated status reports on all pending coal scam cases.
- Former Bangladesh PM Khaleda Zia barred from contesting upcoming general elections: A High Court order passed on Tuesday prohibits anyone sentenced to over two years in jail for corruption from contesting polls.
- Transwoman contesting Telangana Assembly polls goes missing from her home in Hyderabad: A police complaint filed by Chandramukhi Muvvala’s supporters said they feared she had been abducted.
- ‘Rajinikanth’s 2.0 shows cellphones as harmful’, says telecom body, asks for film approval to be revoked: The film is scheduled to release on November 29.
- United Kingdom fines Uber £3,85,000 over 2016 data breach that affected millions of customers: The cyber attack had led to the theft of names, email addresses and cellphone numbers of 5.7 crore riders around the world.