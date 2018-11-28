A look at the headlines right now:

Voting begins for Madhya Pradesh and Mizoram Assembly elections: The BJP seeks a fourth term in MP, while Mizoram is one of the last few states under Congress rule. Navjot Sidhu’s visit to Pakistan for Kartarpur corridor is not an official one, says Amarinder Singh: The Punjab chief minister, who had declined Pakistan’s invitation for the groundbreaking ceremony, said he could not stop anyone from making a private visit. ‘Sajad Lone would have been CM if I was taking orders from the Centre’, says Jammu and Kashmir governor: Satya Pal Malik has repeatedly rejected allegations that he dissolved the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly on the central government’s orders. El Niño condition that affects weather patterns could form within three months, says UN agency: The World Meteorological Organization said there is 75%-80% chance that the phenomenon, which has led to droughts and floods in the past, may form by February. Narendra Modi to meet US President Donald Trump and Japan PM Shinzo Abe on sidelines of the G20 summit: The White House announced the trilateral meeting on Tuesday. Supreme Court asks SIT to file fresh status report on inquiry against former CBI chief in coal scam: The court asked the Enforcement Directorate and the Central Bureau of Investigation to file updated status reports on all pending coal scam cases. Former Bangladesh PM Khaleda Zia barred from contesting upcoming general elections: A High Court order passed on Tuesday prohibits anyone sentenced to over two years in jail for corruption from contesting polls. Transwoman contesting Telangana Assembly polls goes missing from her home in Hyderabad: A police complaint filed by Chandramukhi Muvvala’s supporters said they feared she had been abducted. ‘Rajinikanth’s 2.0 shows cellphones as harmful’, says telecom body, asks for film approval to be revoked: The film is scheduled to release on November 29. United Kingdom fines Uber £3,85,000 over 2016 data breach that affected millions of customers: The cyber attack had led to the theft of names, email addresses and cellphone numbers of 5.7 crore riders around the world.