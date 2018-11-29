The Election Commisson on Thursday postponed the polling in Rajasthan’s Ramgarh constituency, in Alwar district, after the Bahujan Samaj Party’s candidate Laxman Singh died of a cardiac arrest, PTI reported. The state is set to go to polls on December 7. Elections will now take place for 199 of the 200 seats.

“Elections are postponed on death of any candidate and next date of election on the seat will be notified by the Election Commission of India,” said the returning officer of Ramgarh Pankaj Kumar.

As many as 21 candidates are in the fray for the Ramgarh seat. The Bahujan Samaj Party had won three seats in the 2013 Assembly elections.

Meanwhile, the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party have released their manifestos promising farm loan waivers and jobs. Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the Assembly elections are a fight between the “naamdar [dynast] and the kaamdar [worker]”, referring to Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and himself.