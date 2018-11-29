The big news: Imran Khan says Pakistan wants peace with India, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: The Centre said it is empowered to appoint the CBI chief, and Navjot Singh Sidhu’s photo with an alleged Khalistani leader attracted criticism.
A look at the headlines right now:
- It is not in Pakistan’s interest to let its soil be used for terror acts, says PM Imran Khan: Khan said Islamabad was waiting for elections in India to finish for a gesture of peace from New Delhi.
- Centre cannot transfer CBI chief without nod from selection panel, Alok Verma’s lawyer tells SC: Attorney General KK Venugopal said the panel only puts together a list of candidates from which the Centre appoints one person.
- Navjot Singh Sidhu criticised after alleged Khalistani leader shares photo with him on Facebook: The Congress leader denied recognising Gopal Singh Chawla, general secretary of the Pakistan Sikh Gurudwara Prabhandhak Committee.
- Maharashtra Assembly passes bill approving 16% reservation for Maratha community: The legislation is in line with the State Backward Class Commission’s recommendation.
- Thousands of farmers begin two-day protest demanding solution to agrarian crisis: An official from a farmers’ organisation said senior Opposition leaders have been invited to speak at the meeting in Ramlila Maidan.
- Demonetisation was a ‘massive, draconian, monetary shock’, says former chief economic advisor: In his upcoming book, ‘Of Counsel: The Challenges of the Modi-Jaitley Economy’, Subramanian says the informal sector had to bear substantial costs.
- Arun Jaitley defends Centre’s decision to lower GDP growth rate for UPA years: The finance minister claimed the Central Statistics Office is a ‘credible organisation’ that is not influenced by his ministry.
- ‘What scandal?’ French envoy dismisses reports of irregularities in Rafale deal: Alexandre Ziegler pointed out that HAL, which was initially considered for the offset contract under the pact, has not complained about potential job losses.
- General Bipin Rawat says Army can carry out drone strikes in Jammu & Kashmir if there is no backlash: The Army chief said the flak the security forces receive for taking action against stone-throwers is a deterrent to the use of drones.
- Kashmir records 33.7% turnout in fifth phase of panchayat polls, 85.2% vote in Jammu: Reasi district in Jammu region recorded the highest polling of 89.1%, while Pulwama in Kashmir recorded the lowest of 0.5%.