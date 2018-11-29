A look at the headlines right now:

It is not in Pakistan’s interest to let its soil be used for terror acts, says PM Imran Khan: Khan said Islamabad was waiting for elections in India to finish for a gesture of peace from New Delhi. Centre cannot transfer CBI chief without nod from selection panel, Alok Verma’s lawyer tells SC: Attorney General KK Venugopal said the panel only puts together a list of candidates from which the Centre appoints one person. Navjot Singh Sidhu criticised after alleged Khalistani leader shares photo with him on Facebook: The Congress leader denied recognising Gopal Singh Chawla, general secretary of the Pakistan Sikh Gurudwara Prabhandhak Committee. Maharashtra Assembly passes bill approving 16% reservation for Maratha community: The legislation is in line with the State Backward Class Commission’s recommendation. Thousands of farmers begin two-day protest demanding solution to agrarian crisis: An official from a farmers’ organisation said senior Opposition leaders have been invited to speak at the meeting in Ramlila Maidan. Demonetisation was a ‘massive, draconian, monetary shock’, says former chief economic advisor: In his upcoming book, ‘Of Counsel: The Challenges of the Modi-Jaitley Economy’, Subramanian says the informal sector had to bear substantial costs. Arun Jaitley defends Centre’s decision to lower GDP growth rate for UPA years: The finance minister claimed the Central Statistics Office is a ‘credible organisation’ that is not influenced by his ministry. ‘What scandal?’ French envoy dismisses reports of irregularities in Rafale deal: Alexandre Ziegler pointed out that HAL, which was initially considered for the offset contract under the pact, has not complained about potential job losses. General Bipin Rawat says Army can carry out drone strikes in Jammu & Kashmir if there is no backlash: The Army chief said the flak the security forces receive for taking action against stone-throwers is a deterrent to the use of drones. Kashmir records 33.7% turnout in fifth phase of panchayat polls, 85.2% vote in Jammu: Reasi district in Jammu region recorded the highest polling of 89.1%, while Pulwama in Kashmir recorded the lowest of 0.5%.