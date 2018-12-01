The big news: Former US President George HW Bush dies at 94, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: India held its first trilateral meeting with the US and Japan at G20 summit, and Arun Jaitley called for a policy on spending the RBI surplus.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Former United States President George HW Bush dies at 94: The 41st president of the United States breathed his last at his Houston home at 10.10 pm local time on Friday.
- India holds first trilateral meeting with US and Japan at G20 summit, Modi names partnership ‘JAI’: The prime minister also held talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin in a trilateral meeting.
- Arun Jaitley calls for a policy to decide how RBI surplus should be spent: The central bank is keeping reserves for a rainy day while generations wait for rain, the Union finance minister told ‘India Today’.
- CBI accuses Andhra Pradesh of leaking details of its operation to arrest corrupt officials: The state government passed on the details to the state Anti-Corruption Bureau, which arrested just one person while several others escaped, the agency claimed.
- Voting underway in sixth phase of panchayat elections in Jammu and Kashmir: Polling began at 8 am and will conclude at 2 pm.
- Supreme Court crisis is not over but things are changing, says Justice Kurian Joseph: A day after retiring, the former judge said he does not regret going public with problems in the top court in January.
- GDP growth slowed to 7.1% in July-September quarter, government data shows: Meanwhile, the government’s fiscal deficit has exceeded its budgeted target for the entire year.
- Vijay Mallya cannot be declared a fugitive, was arrested in UK, sayshis lawyer: The businessman did not leave the country to avoid criminal prosecution, his counsel Amit Desai told a special court in Mumbai on Friday.
- Subsidised LPG cylinders to be cheaper by Rs 6.50 each, non-subsidised ones by Rs 133: A non-subsidised LPG cylinder will now cost Rs 809.50 in Delhi.
- Five people convicted of beating and parading Dalit woman naked in Bihar sent to seven years in prison: Fifteen other accused were imprisoned for two years.