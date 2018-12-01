A look at the headlines right now:

Former United States President George HW Bush dies at 94: The 41st president of the United States breathed his last at his Houston home at 10.10 pm local time on Friday. India holds first trilateral meeting with US and Japan at G20 summit, Modi names partnership ‘JAI’: The prime minister also held talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin in a trilateral meeting. Arun Jaitley calls for a policy to decide how RBI surplus should be spent: The central bank is keeping reserves for a rainy day while generations wait for rain, the Union finance minister told ‘India Today’. CBI accuses Andhra Pradesh of leaking details of its operation to arrest corrupt officials: The state government passed on the details to the state Anti-Corruption Bureau, which arrested just one person while several others escaped, the agency claimed. Voting underway in sixth phase of panchayat elections in Jammu and Kashmir: Polling began at 8 am and will conclude at 2 pm. Supreme Court crisis is not over but things are changing, says Justice Kurian Joseph: A day after retiring, the former judge said he does not regret going public with problems in the top court in January. GDP growth slowed to 7.1% in July-September quarter, government data shows: Meanwhile, the government’s fiscal deficit has exceeded its budgeted target for the entire year. Vijay Mallya cannot be declared a fugitive, was arrested in UK, sayshis lawyer: The businessman did not leave the country to avoid criminal prosecution, his counsel Amit Desai told a special court in Mumbai on Friday. Subsidised LPG cylinders to be cheaper by Rs 6.50 each, non-subsidised ones by Rs 133: A non-subsidised LPG cylinder will now cost Rs 809.50 in Delhi.

Five people convicted of beating and parading Dalit woman naked in Bihar sent to seven years in prison: Fifteen other accused were imprisoned for two years.