A look at the headlines right now:

AIMIM chief Owaisi will have to flee Telangana if BJP comes to power, claims Adityanath: The BJP leader said his party would give security to everyone but that they would ‘not allow those who spread anarchy’. Nine BJP leaders arrested for violating prohibitory orders at Nilakkal base camp: BJP State President PS Sreedharan said the party is seeking to intensify its protests, while a central delegation met the governor seeking his intervention.

World Bank announces $200 billion for climate action as UN-sponsored talks begin in Poland: World Bank Group President Jim YOng Kim said the funds will put countries in charge of building a climate-resilient future. Punjab Congress leaders demand Sidhu’s resignation for ‘Amarinder Singh is an Army Captain’ remark: Navjot Singh Sidhu on Friday said Rahul Gandhi was his captain, which is being perceived as an insult to the Punjab chief minister’s leadership capabilities. Pakistan can ask India for help if it can’t fight terrorism by itself, says Rajnath Singh: The minister also claimed that there have been no major incidents of terrorism in the country since the Narendra Modi-led government came to power. Storm over video purporting to show police officer saying she files false cases against Dalits: The clip claims to show Bhagyashree Navtake, Deputy Superintendent of Police, talking about how she suppresses cases under the SC/ST Act.

Tamil TV reporters summoned to Kanyakumari in connection with trespassing case against French journalists: The Tamil Nadu Police booked the two Frenchmen and a priest for allegedly entering restricted zones of the Indian Rare Earths Limited.

Too early to release seized Ukrainian naval vessels and sailors, says Russian president: Vladimir Putin also claimed that the current Ukrainian leadership was not interested in resolving the crisis.

France to consider imposing state of emergency after Paris protests: People in fluorescent yellow jackets and masked faces rioted on the streets of Paris on Saturday, setting dozens of vehicles and buildings on fire. Jailed defence analyst Abhijit Iyer-Mitra moved to Bhubaneswar hospital due to illness: He has been in custody since October 24 for allegedly hurting the religious sentiments of the people of Odisha.