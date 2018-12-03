The big news: Adityanath claims Owaisi will flee Telangana if BJP wins, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Nine BJP leaders were arrested for violating prohibitory orders in Kerala, and World Bank announced $200 billion towards climate action.
A look at the headlines right now:
- AIMIM chief Owaisi will have to flee Telangana if BJP comes to power, claims Adityanath: The BJP leader said his party would give security to everyone but that they would ‘not allow those who spread anarchy’.
- Nine BJP leaders arrested for violating prohibitory orders at Nilakkal base camp: BJP State President PS Sreedharan said the party is seeking to intensify its protests, while a central delegation met the governor seeking his intervention.
- World Bank announces $200 billion for climate action as UN-sponsored talks begin in Poland: World Bank Group President Jim YOng Kim said the funds will put countries in charge of building a climate-resilient future.
- Punjab Congress leaders demand Sidhu’s resignation for ‘Amarinder Singh is an Army Captain’ remark: Navjot Singh Sidhu on Friday said Rahul Gandhi was his captain, which is being perceived as an insult to the Punjab chief minister’s leadership capabilities.
- Pakistan can ask India for help if it can’t fight terrorism by itself, says Rajnath Singh: The minister also claimed that there have been no major incidents of terrorism in the country since the Narendra Modi-led government came to power.
- Storm over video purporting to show police officer saying she files false cases against Dalits: The clip claims to show Bhagyashree Navtake, Deputy Superintendent of Police, talking about how she suppresses cases under the SC/ST Act.
- Tamil TV reporters summoned to Kanyakumari in connection with trespassing case against French journalists: The Tamil Nadu Police booked the two Frenchmen and a priest for allegedly entering restricted zones of the Indian Rare Earths Limited.
- Too early to release seized Ukrainian naval vessels and sailors, says Russian president: Vladimir Putin also claimed that the current Ukrainian leadership was not interested in resolving the crisis.
- France to consider imposing state of emergency after Paris protests: People in fluorescent yellow jackets and masked faces rioted on the streets of Paris on Saturday, setting dozens of vehicles and buildings on fire.
- Jailed defence analyst Abhijit Iyer-Mitra moved to Bhubaneswar hospital due to illness: He has been in custody since October 24 for allegedly hurting the religious sentiments of the people of Odisha.