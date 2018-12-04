The big news: Four arrested in Bulandshahr case, main accused on the run, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Cricketer Gautam Gambhir announced his retirement, and Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi criticised each other in poll-bound Rajasthan.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Amnesty India blames ‘growing impunity’ of cow vigilantes for police inspector’s death in Bulandshahr: The Opposition criticised the Uttar Pradesh government for the violence, and the police have booked seven men for cow slaughter based on a complaint filed by the main accused in the violence.
- Gautam Gambhir, one of India’s Word Cup-winning heroes, announces retirement from cricket: Gambhir was the top-scorer in the 2011 World Cup final against Sri Lanka as India lifted the trophy after 28 years.
- Kartarpur is in Pakistan because of Congress’ ‘lack of vision’, Narendra Modi says in Rajasthan: Congress President Rahul Gandhi, who also campaigned in Rajasthan on Tuesday, accused the prime minister of failing to deliver on his promise to create employment opportunities for two crore youth.
- Government is using litigation to intimidate CIC, alleges former information commissioner: Sridhar Acharyulu sought President Ram Nath Kovind’s intervention in the matter.
- Kerala High Court dismisses BJP leader’s plea against police action in Sabarimala, fines her Rs 25,000: Shobha Surendran wanted the court to order the government and police chief to provide a list of arrested devotees, and action against the officials responsible.
- Uma Bharti says she will not contest 2019 Lok Sabha elections, to focus on Ram temple matter instead: The Union minister said she would set out on a 2,500-km pilgrimage along Ganga on foot in January for one and a half years.
- Congress urges Election Commission to act against Amit Shah for allegedly violating model code in Telangana: The party claimed that the BJP chief tried to create a communal atmosphere in the state by making false statements about its manifesto.
- Quora says about 100 million users may have been hit by a data breach: The cause of the breach, which was detected on Friday, is being investigated.
- France suspends fuel tax rise for six months after weekend of violence: Prime Minister Edouard Philippe said a public consultation would be held on taxes and public spending from December 15 until March 1.
- SC allows I-T department to reopen Rahul, Sonia Gandhi’s tax assessment in National Herald case: The top court adjourned the matter to January 8.