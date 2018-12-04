A look at the headlines right now:

Amnesty India blames ‘growing impunity’ of cow vigilantes for police inspector’s death in Bulandshahr: The Opposition criticised the Uttar Pradesh government for the violence, and the police have booked seven men for cow slaughter based on a complaint filed by the main accused in the violence. Gautam Gambhir, one of India’s Word Cup-winning heroes, announces retirement from cricket: Gambhir was the top-scorer in the 2011 World Cup final against Sri Lanka as India lifted the trophy after 28 years. Kartarpur is in Pakistan because of Congress’ ‘lack of vision’, Narendra Modi says in Rajasthan: Congress President Rahul Gandhi, who also campaigned in Rajasthan on Tuesday, accused the prime minister of failing to deliver on his promise to create employment opportunities for two crore youth. Government is using litigation to intimidate CIC, alleges former information commissioner: Sridhar Acharyulu sought President Ram Nath Kovind’s intervention in the matter. Kerala High Court dismisses BJP leader’s plea against police action in Sabarimala, fines her Rs 25,000: Shobha Surendran wanted the court to order the government and police chief to provide a list of arrested devotees, and action against the officials responsible. Uma Bharti says she will not contest 2019 Lok Sabha elections, to focus on Ram temple matter instead: The Union minister said she would set out on a 2,500-km pilgrimage along Ganga on foot in January for one and a half years. Congress urges Election Commission to act against Amit Shah for allegedly violating model code in Telangana: The party claimed that the BJP chief tried to create a communal atmosphere in the state by making false statements about its manifesto. Quora says about 100 million users may have been hit by a data breach: The cause of the breach, which was detected on Friday, is being investigated. France suspends fuel tax rise for six months after weekend of violence: Prime Minister Edouard Philippe said a public consultation would be held on taxes and public spending from December 15 until March 1. SC allows I-T department to reopen Rahul, Sonia Gandhi’s tax assessment in National Herald case: The top court adjourned the matter to January 8.