Mexico’s Vanessa Ponce de Leon on Saturday won the Miss World title for 2018. The 26-year-old received the crown from Manushi Chhillar, who had last year become only the the sixth Indian to win the title. Miss India 2018 Anukreethy Vas made it to the top 30 but not to the top 12.

The ceremony took place in Sanya City Arena in China on Saturday. Contestants from 118 countries had participated in the pageant this year.

“I can’t believe it, I really can’t believe it... And I think all the girls deserved it,” De Leon said backstage after winning the crown. “I am proud to represent all of them. I will do as much as I can in the time I have got. Thank you so much, everyone.”

Miss Thailand Nicolene Pichapa was the runner-up. Contestants from Belarus, Jamaica and Uganda were the other women who made it to the top five.