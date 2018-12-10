A look at the headlines right now:

RBI Governor Urjit Patel steps down, citing personal reasons: ‘All Indians should be concerned’ by this, said former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan.

UK court orders extradition of businessman Vijay Mallya to India: Ahead of the verdict, Mallya had said his ‘offer to repay principal amount’ was ‘not bogus’. VVIP chopper deal ‘middleman’ Christian Michel’s CBI custody extended by five days: When the court proceedings began, Michel withdrew his earlier bail plea and filed a fresh application.

BJP ally Upendra Kushwaha resigns as Union minister, pulls his party out of NDA: The Rashtriya Lok Samta Party president said he felt ‘insulted’ to be a part of the National Democratic Alliance government.

Opposition agrees that Centre cannot assault institutions, says Rahul Gandhi after meeting several leaders of ‘anti-BJP alliance’: Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee said she suggested Opposition leaders meet President Ram Nath Kovind over the RBI governor’s resignation. Police use tear gas, water cannons after BJP’s march to Kerala Secretariat turns violent: The BJP has called for a dawn to dusk hartal in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday in connection with the Sabarimala row.

Top European court says UK can unilaterally revoke decision to leave EU: The decision comes a day before legislators vote on Prime Minister Theresa May’s deal to leave the EU.

GDP back series needs to be investigated by experts, says ex-CEA Arvind Subramanian: He said that institutions without technical expertise should not be involved in calculating the growth in the Gross Domestic Product.

Supreme Court issues notices to five states on plea challenging amendments to Land Acquisition Act: The petition alleged that the changes made by Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu and Jharkhand go against the ‘basic structure’ of the central law.

‘Foreign forces’ have become a challenge, says Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena: He said the political crisis in the country was a result of the conflict between national and foreign philosophy.

