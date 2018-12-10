The big news: Urjit Patel resigns as RBI governor, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Vijay Mallya can be extradited to India, a London court ruled, and a court extended the CBI’s remand of Christian Michel by five more days.
A look at the headlines right now:
- RBI Governor Urjit Patel steps down, citing personal reasons: ‘All Indians should be concerned’ by this, said former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan.
- UK court orders extradition of businessman Vijay Mallya to India: Ahead of the verdict, Mallya had said his ‘offer to repay principal amount’ was ‘not bogus’.
- VVIP chopper deal ‘middleman’ Christian Michel’s CBI custody extended by five days: When the court proceedings began, Michel withdrew his earlier bail plea and filed a fresh application.
- BJP ally Upendra Kushwaha resigns as Union minister, pulls his party out of NDA: The Rashtriya Lok Samta Party president said he felt ‘insulted’ to be a part of the National Democratic Alliance government.
- Opposition agrees that Centre cannot assault institutions, says Rahul Gandhi after meeting several leaders of ‘anti-BJP alliance’: Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee said she suggested Opposition leaders meet President Ram Nath Kovind over the RBI governor’s resignation.
- Police use tear gas, water cannons after BJP’s march to Kerala Secretariat turns violent: The BJP has called for a dawn to dusk hartal in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday in connection with the Sabarimala row.
- Top European court says UK can unilaterally revoke decision to leave EU: The decision comes a day before legislators vote on Prime Minister Theresa May’s deal to leave the EU.
- GDP back series needs to be investigated by experts, says ex-CEA Arvind Subramanian: He said that institutions without technical expertise should not be involved in calculating the growth in the Gross Domestic Product.
- Supreme Court issues notices to five states on plea challenging amendments to Land Acquisition Act: The petition alleged that the changes made by Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu and Jharkhand go against the ‘basic structure’ of the central law.
- ‘Foreign forces’ have become a challenge, says Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena: He said the political crisis in the country was a result of the conflict between national and foreign philosophy.