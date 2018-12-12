The Uttar Pradesh Police has registered a First Information Report against the Bharatiya Janata Party Hapur unit general secretary for allegedly threatening to create a “Bulandshahr-like incident” in the area and using abusive language against a police officer, The Indian Express reported on Wednesday.

In Bulandshahr district, a police officer and a civilian were killed in mob violence on December 3. The violence broke out after residents had allegedly found carcasses of cattle in the fields of Mahaw village. At least nine people have been arrested so far in connection with the violence.

“Pramod Jindal, BJP’s Hapur unit general secretary, called up Sankalp Sharma, the Hapur Superintendent of Police, on Sunday and used abusive language against the Hafizpur station house officer for refusing to set free a local party leader held on assault charge,” the Public Relations Officer to the Hapur Superintendent of Police Sanjeev Shukla told The Indian Express. Shukla said he had received the call as the superintendent of police was not available at the time. He added that he had taped the conversation.

Shukla alleged that Jindal also threatened to mobilise around 200 to 250 people and create

“a Bulandshahr-like situation” in the area for allegedly not acting against cattle smugglers.

On Sunday, Hafizpur police had arrested a local BJP leader for allegedly assaulting a villager during an argument. Jindal, along with other local BJP leaders, had demanded that the arrested party member be released. When Hafizpur station house officer, Subhash Chandra Gautam, refused to do so, Jindal called up Hapur SP to threaten him.