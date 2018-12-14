Television producer-director BP Singh was on Thursday appointed the new chairman of the Film and Television Institute of India. He will succeed senior actor Anupam Kher, who had resigned from the post in October before his term came to an end.

Singh, best known as the producer and director of popular television series CID, is currently the vice-chairman of the FTII governing council. His appointment was announced by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting under which the FTII functions as an autonomous body.

Singh is an FTII alumnus and had specialised in film cinematography.

FTII Director Bhupendra Kainthola welcomed the appointment and said Singh is well-versed with the institute, having been a former chairperson of its academic council and the current vice-chairman of its governing council.

“It is his vision that launched FTII’s countrywide film education outreach initiative SKIFT [Skilling India in Film and Television] in May 2017, which saw nearly 120 short courses conducted in over 24 cities and towns across India, touching nearly 5,000 learners so far,” said Kainthola. “FTII looks forward to his guidance and support in the times to come.”

Singh described the appointment as “a pleasant surprise”, The Indian Express reported. “We were actually planning for a meeting of the academic council on December 18, where we would be discussing the new credit-based syllabus, and other academic issues,” he said. “We have also already invited students to be a part of this meeting and give their suggestions.”