A look at the headlines right now:

Ashok Gehlot, Kamal Nath and Bhupesh Baghel to take oath as chief ministers today: Congress President Rahul Gandhi is expected to attend the three back-to-back events in Jaipur, Bhopal and Raipur.

Phethai intensifies into severe cyclonic storm, to weaken before making landfall: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu held a teleconference with collectors of four districts on Sunday to discuss their preparedness.

‘India must protect its institutions; investors need faith in rule of law,’ Raghuram Rajan tells NDTV: Unemployment is a serious problem as the current paradigm is not producing enough jobs even at a 7% growth rate, the former RBI governor said in an interview. DMK chief Stalin proposes Rahul Gandhi for PM’s post as Opposition gets together again: Speaking at the unveiling of M Karunanidhi’s statue, Opposition leaders criticised the BJP for destroying government institutions. CAG report on Rafale deal is not relevant, Congress making up lies about SC order, says Arun Jaitley: The Congress urged the Supreme Court to recall its judgement and issue a contempt notice to Centre. Congress is agitated, trying to create distrust against judiciary, says Narendra Modi in Raebareli: The prime minister criticised the forces that ‘want to weaken the country at every cost’.

Shutdown observed in Kashmir and Chenab Valley a day after civilian killings in Pulwama: Former MLA Sheikh Abdul Rashid was detained during a protest march in Srinagar.

Forty-two injured after suspected gas explosion leads to fire in Japan: One person was said to be seriously injured. Ranil Wickremesinghe takes oath as Sri Lankan prime minister once again: He was sworn in at a closed-door ceremony attended by President Maithripala Sirisena. PV Sindhu beats Japan’s Nozomi Okuhara in BWF World Tour Finals for first title of 2018: Sindhu won the final 21-19, 21-17 in 61 minutes.

