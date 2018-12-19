The Kerala High Court on Wednesday dismissed Malayalam actor Dileep’s petition for a Central Bureau of Investigation inquiry into the alleged abduction and assault of an actress, reported Live Law. Dileep is accused of plotting the assault, which took place on February 17, 2017, near Angamaly in Ernakulam.

Justice Sunil Thomas said an accused cannot demand which agency should investigate the case. In a petition filed in June, the actor alleged that that he was being framed in the case and that the Kerala Police are biased.

Senior Public Prosecutor Suman Chakravarthy told the court that Dileep was trying to delay the trial by raising this demand when proceedings were about to begin, reported The Times of India.

The court said it was satisfied with the police inquiry and told the actor he will have the opportunity to prove his allegations during the hearing, reported Mathrubhumi.

On December 3, Dileep moved the Supreme Court seeking a copy of the video footage of the attack on the actress. Dileep’s former wife Manju Warrier and current wife Kavya Madhavan are among the 355 witnesses in the case.