A look at the headlines right now:

‘It is done,’ tweets Rahul Gandhi after Rajasthan also waives farmers’ loans: The newly elected Congress governments in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh had announced the waivers on December 17, within hours of assuming charge. ‘Cunning Congress party has humiliated all democratic institutions,’ claims Narendra Modi: The prime minister asked BJP workers to create more awareness about his government’s welfare schemes to prevent the Congress from coming to power. Kamal Nath defends comment on migrants, says other states also have job preference policy for locals: A complaint was also filed against the Madhya Pradesh chief minister for allegedly hurting the sentiments of the people of Bihar and Uttar Pradesh. President’s rule imposed in Jammu and Kashmir: The Union Cabinet on Monday decided to impose president’s rule after Governor Satya Pal Malik sent a report recommending it. Former bureaucrats seek Adityanath’s resignation over ‘politics of hate’after Bulandhshar violence: Former National Security Adviser Shiv Shankar Menon and former Foreign Secretary Shyam Saran are among the 83 who signed the open letter. Government will seek interim dividend from RBI, says economic affairs secretary: The central bank in the last fiscal, from July to June, had paid the Centre an interim dividend of Rs 10,000 crore. More than 100 government websites hacked this year, minister tells Lok Sabha: In a written reply, Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology SS Ahluwalia said 105 websites were hacked this year and 172 last year. Karnataka Police arrest four people including seer for alleged role in temple food poisoning case: A woman, identified as Ambika, reportedly procured the pesticide from the agriculture department. United States has defeated the Islamic State group in Syria, claims Donald Trump: The US president’s declaration came amid reports that the US would be pulling all its troops out from the country. Another fire breaks out at Mumbai’s ESIC Kamgar Hospital, no casualties reported: Fire engines were rushed to the spot and the situation was brought under control within 40 minutes.