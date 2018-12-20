The big news: Rahul Gandhi says Congress has delivered on farm-loan waivers, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Narendra Modi accused the Congress of humiliating democratic institutions, and Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath defended his comment on migrants.
A look at the headlines right now:
- ‘It is done,’ tweets Rahul Gandhi after Rajasthan also waives farmers’ loans: The newly elected Congress governments in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh had announced the waivers on December 17, within hours of assuming charge.
- ‘Cunning Congress party has humiliated all democratic institutions,’ claims Narendra Modi: The prime minister asked BJP workers to create more awareness about his government’s welfare schemes to prevent the Congress from coming to power.
- Kamal Nath defends comment on migrants, says other states also have job preference policy for locals: A complaint was also filed against the Madhya Pradesh chief minister for allegedly hurting the sentiments of the people of Bihar and Uttar Pradesh.
- President’s rule imposed in Jammu and Kashmir: The Union Cabinet on Monday decided to impose president’s rule after Governor Satya Pal Malik sent a report recommending it.
- Former bureaucrats seek Adityanath’s resignation over ‘politics of hate’after Bulandhshar violence: Former National Security Adviser Shiv Shankar Menon and former Foreign Secretary Shyam Saran are among the 83 who signed the open letter.
- Government will seek interim dividend from RBI, says economic affairs secretary: The central bank in the last fiscal, from July to June, had paid the Centre an interim dividend of Rs 10,000 crore.
- More than 100 government websites hacked this year, minister tells Lok Sabha: In a written reply, Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology SS Ahluwalia said 105 websites were hacked this year and 172 last year.
- Karnataka Police arrest four people including seer for alleged role in temple food poisoning case: A woman, identified as Ambika, reportedly procured the pesticide from the agriculture department.
- United States has defeated the Islamic State group in Syria, claims Donald Trump: The US president’s declaration came amid reports that the US would be pulling all its troops out from the country.
- Another fire breaks out at Mumbai’s ESIC Kamgar Hospital, no casualties reported: Fire engines were rushed to the spot and the situation was brought under control within 40 minutes.