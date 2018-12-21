The Lok Sabha was adjourned for the day on Friday, the ninth day of the Parliament’s Winter Session, as MPs of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam created a ruckus over the construction of a dam on the Cauvery river, PTI reported. Telugu Desam Party members also protested in the House, demanding special category status for Andhra Pradesh and setting up of a steel plant in the state.

The Rajya Sabha was adjourned till 2.30 pm on Friday amid the din created by the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam on the Cauvery river and the Congress’ demands for a Joint Parliamentary Committee inquiry into the Rafale defence deal. On Thursday, the Upper House was adjourned without proceedings.

The Lok Sabha was initially adjourned till noon. Among the bills expected to come up for consideration in the Lower House were the Indian Medical Council (Amendment) Bill, 2018, expected to be moved for consideration by Union Health Minister JP Nadda. The legislation, which aims to supersede the Medical Council of India and hand over its responsibilities to a Board of Governors, was introduced in the House on December 15.

The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2018, or the Triple Talaq Bill, will come up for discussion on December 27 after Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday told Speaker Sumitra Mahajan that his party wanted to participate in a discussion on legislation.

“I give you a commitment that the Congress party will participate in the discussion on the Bill,” Kharge said on Thursday. The Bill had been introduced in the Lok Sabha earlier this week.