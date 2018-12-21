The Manipur Legislative Assembly on Friday passed the Manipur Protection from Mob Violence Bill that proposes ways to stop the increasing number of lynchings in the state.

The bill was introduced in September after a group of people lynched a 26-year-old man on suspicion of vehicle theft in Imphal West district. Five persons, including a member of the India Reserve Battalion, were arrested and four police officers who were present at the spot were suspended.

“The rate of awarding instant punishment by mobs without any fair trial is increasing each day in the state,” Imphal Free Press had quoted Minister for Public Works Thongam Biswajit as saying.

The law recommends punishment for lynching, public humiliation through exclusion from public services and forcing a person to leave his or her home without their consent. It recommends a rigorous life imprisonment term and a fine of Rs 5 lakh if the crime results in the death of a victim.