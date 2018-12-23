A look at the headlines right now:

Eleven women forced to head back home after police action fails to tame protestors at Sabarimala: A mob attacked the group minutes after it set off towards the shrine with police protection.

Tsunami in Indonesia kills 168 on Java and Sumatra islands, 745 injured: The tsunami, which struck without warning, was possibly caused by underwater landslides that followed a volcanic eruption.

BJP and JD(U) in Bihar to contest 17 seats each in 2019, Paswan’s party gets six: The Lok Janshakti Party will also be given a Rajya Sabha seat, with Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan as the likely candidate.

‘Look after your own country,’ says Naseeruddin Shah on Imran Khan’s ‘support’ for his remarks: The Pakistan prime minister had said his government will show India how to treat minorities.

Rajiv Gandhi reference wasn’t part of resolution on 1984 anti-Sikh violence, says Delhi Assembly Speaker:While Congress Delhi chief Ajay Maken demanded an apology from Arvind Kejriwal, party workers protested outside the Aam Aadmi Party’s headquarters. Ramayana characters should keep their caste documents ready, says Shiv Sena after Hanuman debate: The party said its ally BJP was making attempts in Uttar Pradesh to write a ‘new Ramayana’ by attaching caste labels to Hanuman. One of two missing cubs of tigress Avni captured, sent for rehabilitation: A special team from Madhya Pradesh, which caught the animal, will resume its operation on Sunday to capture the other cub as well. BJP wins Assembly bye-poll in Jasdan in Gujarat, counting on in Jharkhand’s Kolebira: The winning candidate in Jasdan had defected from the Congress to the BJP in July.

Delhi records coldest December day in 12 years as temperature falls to 3.7 degrees Celsius: A cold wave continued across the northern states, with Adampur in Punjab recording a minimum of 1.5 degrees Celsius. Subramanian Swamy claims new RBI governor Shaktikanta Das is a ‘corrupt person’: Swamy gave no details about his allegation but said he had got the former bureaucrat removed from the Finance Ministry for this reason.

