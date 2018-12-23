The big news: Mob defies police to send back 11 women from Sabarimala, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: A tsunami in Indonesia killed 168 and injured 745, and the BJP reached a seat-sharing agreement with its Bihar allies for the Lok Sabha polls.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Eleven women forced to head back home after police action fails to tame protestors at Sabarimala: A mob attacked the group minutes after it set off towards the shrine with police protection.
- Tsunami in Indonesia kills 168 on Java and Sumatra islands, 745 injured: The tsunami, which struck without warning, was possibly caused by underwater landslides that followed a volcanic eruption.
- BJP and JD(U) in Bihar to contest 17 seats each in 2019, Paswan’s party gets six: The Lok Janshakti Party will also be given a Rajya Sabha seat, with Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan as the likely candidate.
- ‘Look after your own country,’ says Naseeruddin Shah on Imran Khan’s ‘support’ for his remarks: The Pakistan prime minister had said his government will show India how to treat minorities.
- Rajiv Gandhi reference wasn’t part of resolution on 1984 anti-Sikh violence, says Delhi Assembly Speaker:While Congress Delhi chief Ajay Maken demanded an apology from Arvind Kejriwal, party workers protested outside the Aam Aadmi Party’s headquarters.
- Ramayana characters should keep their caste documents ready, says Shiv Sena after Hanuman debate: The party said its ally BJP was making attempts in Uttar Pradesh to write a ‘new Ramayana’ by attaching caste labels to Hanuman.
- One of two missing cubs of tigress Avni captured, sent for rehabilitation: A special team from Madhya Pradesh, which caught the animal, will resume its operation on Sunday to capture the other cub as well.
- BJP wins Assembly bye-poll in Jasdan in Gujarat, counting on in Jharkhand’s Kolebira: The winning candidate in Jasdan had defected from the Congress to the BJP in July.
- Delhi records coldest December day in 12 years as temperature falls to 3.7 degrees Celsius: A cold wave continued across the northern states, with Adampur in Punjab recording a minimum of 1.5 degrees Celsius.
- Subramanian Swamy claims new RBI governor Shaktikanta Das is a ‘corrupt person’: Swamy gave no details about his allegation but said he had got the former bureaucrat removed from the Finance Ministry for this reason.