Pakistani troops allegedly violated ceasefire in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, state police said. Schools in the area have been closed following the firing, Greater Kashmir reported.

“Pakistan violated ceasefire in Keri and Pukherni sectors of Rajouri district today morning,” Rajouri Senior Superintendent of Police Yougal Manhas told ANI. “Shelling is continuing, our forces are retaliating appropriately.”

Rajouri District Deputy Commissioner of Police Mohammad Aijaz Assad said all schools within five kilometres of the Line of Control in Keri and Lam areas have been shut down immediately.

In November, an Army soldier was killed and two Border Security Force personnel were injured in separate incidents in Rajouri. Army rifleman Varun Kattal was killed in a sniper attack after an alleged ceasefire violation by Pakistani troops. The BSF personnel were injured in an exchange of fire with Pakistani forces along the Line of Control.