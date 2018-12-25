The big news: Uddhav Thackeray attacks BJP over Rafale deal, Ram temple, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy ordered JD(S) leader’s murderers to be killed, and an Indian firm opened an office at Iran’s Chabahar port.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray criticises Modi over Rafale deal: He also said the Ram temple matter should be discussed in Parliament.
- JD(S) leader murdered, CM Kumaraswamy orders the criminals be ‘killed mercilessly’: The chief minister later defended his remarks, saying he made them in a fit of rage.
- India, Iran, Afghanistan agree on trade, transit routes: The India Ports Global Limited company took over operations at the Shaheed Behesti Port in Iran’s Chabahar following the negotiations.
- Supreme Court to take up Ayodhya Ram temple-Babri Masjid case on January 4: The matter has been listed before a bench comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justice SK Kaul.
- Toll in Indonesia tsunami rises to 373, rescue workers search for missing people: President Joko Widodo visited Pandeglang, the worst affected province, on Monday morning and toured makeshift health clinics.
- Delhi government to withdraw order increasing one-time parking fees: The order issued by the Transport Department would have increased the charges by nearly 18 times.
- Delhi Assembly resolution has no mention of Rajiv Gandhi, say documents: On Sunday, members of the Youth Congress protested outside the AAP office, demanding that the party apologise for the legislation.
- Single GST rate may replace 12% and 18% tax brackets in the future, says Arun Jaitley: The 28% slab will be phased out soon, the union finance minister added.
- Pollution body bans construction work across Delhi-NCR till Wednesday as air quality deteriorates: Units located in Wazirpur, Mundka, Narela, Bawana, Sahibabad and Faridabad areas will remain shut.
- China accuses Britain, EU of hypocrisy for supporting Canada’s bid to free its detained citizens: The United States, United Kingdom and the European Union have backed Canada’s attempt to get its citizens released from Chinese custody.