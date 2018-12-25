A look at the headlines right now:

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray criticises Modi over Rafale deal: He also said the Ram temple matter should be discussed in Parliament. JD(S) leader murdered, CM Kumaraswamy orders the criminals be ‘killed mercilessly’: The chief minister later defended his remarks, saying he made them in a fit of rage. India, Iran, Afghanistan agree on trade, transit routes: The India Ports Global Limited company took over operations at the Shaheed Behesti Port in Iran’s Chabahar following the negotiations. Supreme Court to take up Ayodhya Ram temple-Babri Masjid case on January 4: The matter has been listed before a bench comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justice SK Kaul. Toll in Indonesia tsunami rises to 373, rescue workers search for missing people: President Joko Widodo visited Pandeglang, the worst affected province, on Monday morning and toured makeshift health clinics. Delhi government to withdraw order increasing one-time parking fees: The order issued by the Transport Department would have increased the charges by nearly 18 times. Delhi Assembly resolution has no mention of Rajiv Gandhi, say documents: On Sunday, members of the Youth Congress protested outside the AAP office, demanding that the party apologise for the legislation. Single GST rate may replace 12% and 18% tax brackets in the future, says Arun Jaitley: The 28% slab will be phased out soon, the union finance minister added. Pollution body bans construction work across Delhi-NCR till Wednesday as air quality deteriorates: Units located in Wazirpur, Mundka, Narela, Bawana, Sahibabad and Faridabad areas will remain shut. China accuses Britain, EU of hypocrisy for supporting Canada’s bid to free its detained citizens: The United States, United Kingdom and the European Union have backed Canada’s attempt to get its citizens released from Chinese custody.