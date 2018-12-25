A look at the headlines right now:

PM Narendra Modi inaugurates Bogibeel Bridge in Assam, country’s longest rail and road bridge: The bridge across the Brahmaputra river will improve defence logistics along the border in Arunachal Pradesh. ‘Ensure that your Muslim staff don’t offer namaz in parks,’ police tell companies in Noida: Police told companies they will be held liable if their employees do not comply. Rahul Gandhi takes a jibe at PM Narendra Modi for reportedly ignoring BJP worker’s question: A poll booth worker had asked Modi during an interaction why the middle class did not get any incentive from the Centre. Pakistan will treat its minorities as equal citizens ‘unlike India’, says Imran Khan: Last week, the Pakistani prime minister had said that his administration will show the Indian government ‘how to treat minorities’. Uttar Pradesh, Bihar to install former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s statues: While a 25-feet statue will be erected in Lucknow’s Lok Bhawan, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar said his government would soon decide on the location for the statue. Centre says it has started consulting stakeholders on draft rules against ‘unlawful content’ online: The draft proposes to make it compulsory for online platforms to help the government trace the origin of ‘unlawful content’ whenever requested by authorities. Bengali poet Nirendranath Chakraborty, 94, dies in Kolkata: Chakraborty wrote at least 47 books, many of them for children, 12 novels and many essays. Former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi’s statue vandalised in Ludhiana, one person arrested: The statue was later cleaned by Congress members. Vedanta says it will open new steel plant in Jharkhand’s Bokaro city: The plant will create 1.2 lakh jobs in the form of direct and indirect employment, Vedanta Resources Chairperson Anil Agarwal claimed. Patna zoo closed till further orders after six peacocks die of H5N1 virus: Samples of the dead peacocks were sent to Bhopal and Kolkata for tests, which confirmed the presence of avian influenza virus.