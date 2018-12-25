The big news: PM Modi inaugurates India’s longest rail and road bridge, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: The Noida Police banned namaz prayers in parks, and Rahul Gandhi took a jibe at Modi for allegedly dodging a question on the middle class.
A look at the headlines right now:
- PM Narendra Modi inaugurates Bogibeel Bridge in Assam, country’s longest rail and road bridge: The bridge across the Brahmaputra river will improve defence logistics along the border in Arunachal Pradesh.
- ‘Ensure that your Muslim staff don’t offer namaz in parks,’ police tell companies in Noida: Police told companies they will be held liable if their employees do not comply.
- Rahul Gandhi takes a jibe at PM Narendra Modi for reportedly ignoring BJP worker’s question: A poll booth worker had asked Modi during an interaction why the middle class did not get any incentive from the Centre.
- Pakistan will treat its minorities as equal citizens ‘unlike India’, says Imran Khan: Last week, the Pakistani prime minister had said that his administration will show the Indian government ‘how to treat minorities’.
- Uttar Pradesh, Bihar to install former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s statues: While a 25-feet statue will be erected in Lucknow’s Lok Bhawan, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar said his government would soon decide on the location for the statue.
- Centre says it has started consulting stakeholders on draft rules against ‘unlawful content’ online: The draft proposes to make it compulsory for online platforms to help the government trace the origin of ‘unlawful content’ whenever requested by authorities.
- Bengali poet Nirendranath Chakraborty, 94, dies in Kolkata: Chakraborty wrote at least 47 books, many of them for children, 12 novels and many essays.
- Former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi’s statue vandalised in Ludhiana, one person arrested: The statue was later cleaned by Congress members.
- Vedanta says it will open new steel plant in Jharkhand’s Bokaro city: The plant will create 1.2 lakh jobs in the form of direct and indirect employment, Vedanta Resources Chairperson Anil Agarwal claimed.
- Patna zoo closed till further orders after six peacocks die of H5N1 virus: Samples of the dead peacocks were sent to Bhopal and Kolkata for tests, which confirmed the presence of avian influenza virus.