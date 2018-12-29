The big news: ED claims AgustaWestland case ‘middleman’ named ‘Mrs Gandhi’, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: The Uttar Pradesh Police arrested a man in the Bulandshahr cow slaughter case, and PM Modi claimed the Congress has failed to waive farm loans.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Christian Michel referred to a ‘Mrs Gandhi’ during interrogation, ED tells court: The court sent the alleged middleman in the deal to seven more days in the investigating agency’s custody.
- Prime suspect in Bulandshahr cow slaughter case arrested, say Uttar Pradesh police: The police recovered a licensed gun and a van from Haroon Khan’s possession.
- PM Modi accuses Congress of not fulfilling loan waiver promise in Karnataka: The prime minister was addressing an election campaign rally in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghazipur ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.
- Girls at shelter home in Delhi’s Dwaraka allegedly abused by staff, says women’s panel: Police have filed a First Information Report against the staff under the POCSO Act and Juvenile Justice Act.
- Four suspected militants killed in Pulwama gunfight, 11 civilians injured in ensuing clashes: The militants were affiliated with the Jaish-e-Muhammad outfit, police said.
- Ministries disposed of 45 of 141 complaints since 2017, Centre tells Rajya Sabha: Minister of State for the Women and Child Development Ministry Virendra Kumar said the authorities had been asked to organise workshops on the matter.
- Congress says it will not allow triple talaq bill to pass in the Rajya Sabha: Maneka Gandhi assured help to woman who allegedly got triple talaq over WhatsApp message.
- Court convicts seven men for plotting to kill Hindutva leaders in 1997 Kodungaiyur case: The attack was planned against Hindutva leaders to avenge the murder of one of their own.
- Delhi’s air quality in ‘very poor’ category, likely to worsen on Sunday: Temperature in Delhi dipped to 2.6 degrees Celsius, Darjeeling received snowfall after a decades.
- Singer Chinmayi asked to pay Rs 1.5 lakh to be reinstated into Tamil dubbing artistes union: She accused the union of unfair treatment and casual misogyny.