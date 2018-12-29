A look at the headlines right now:

Christian Michel referred to a ‘Mrs Gandhi’ during interrogation, ED tells court: The court sent the alleged middleman in the deal to seven more days in the investigating agency’s custody. Prime suspect in Bulandshahr cow slaughter case arrested, say Uttar Pradesh police: The police recovered a licensed gun and a van from Haroon Khan’s possession. PM Modi accuses Congress of not fulfilling loan waiver promise in Karnataka: The prime minister was addressing an election campaign rally in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghazipur ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. Girls at shelter home in Delhi’s Dwaraka allegedly abused by staff, says women’s panel: Police have filed a First Information Report against the staff under the POCSO Act and Juvenile Justice Act. Four suspected militants killed in Pulwama gunfight, 11 civilians injured in ensuing clashes: The militants were affiliated with the Jaish-e-Muhammad outfit, police said. Ministries disposed of 45 of 141 complaints since 2017, Centre tells Rajya Sabha: Minister of State for the Women and Child Development Ministry Virendra Kumar said the authorities had been asked to organise workshops on the matter. Congress says it will not allow triple talaq bill to pass in the Rajya Sabha: Maneka Gandhi assured help to woman who allegedly got triple talaq over WhatsApp message. Court convicts seven men for plotting to kill Hindutva leaders in 1997 Kodungaiyur case: The attack was planned against Hindutva leaders to avenge the murder of one of their own. Delhi’s air quality in ‘very poor’ category, likely to worsen on Sunday: Temperature in Delhi dipped to 2.6 degrees Celsius, Darjeeling received snowfall after a decades. Singer Chinmayi asked to pay Rs 1.5 lakh to be reinstated into Tamil dubbing artistes union: She accused the union of unfair treatment and casual misogyny.