A look at the headlines right now:

Hours after PM Modi’s rally, police constable killed in stone-pelting incident in Ghazipur: Chief Minister Adityanath announced a compensation of Rs 40 lakh for the wife of the constable. Christian Michel referred to a ‘Mrs Gandhi’ during interrogation, ED tells court: The court sent the alleged middleman in the deal to seven more days in the investigating agency’s custody. Voting in Bangladesh starts amid tight security as PM Sheikh Hasina seeks fourth term: The Opposition alliance has accused Hasina’s Awami League of intimidating voters and its leaders in the run-up to the elections. Prime suspect in Bulandshahr cow slaughter case arrested, say Uttar Pradesh police: The police recovered a licensed gun and a van from Haroon Khan’s possession. Girls at shelter home in Delhi’s Dwaraka allegedly abused by staff, says women’s panel: Police have filed a First Information Report against the staff under the POCSO Act and Juvenile Justice Act.

Four suspected militants killed in Pulwama gunfight, 11 civilians injured in ensuing clashes: The militants were affiliated with the Jaish-e-Muhammad outfit, police said. Neil Prakash, an alleged Islamic State recruiter, stripped of Australian citizenship: Prakash, currently in a Turkey jail, is wanted in Australia for terrorism-related activities. He also has Fijian citizenship. Congress says it will not allow triple talaq bill to pass in the Rajya Sabha: Maneka Gandhi assured help to woman who allegedly got triple talaq over WhatsApp message. Court convicts seven men for plotting to kill Hindutva leaders in 1997 Kodungaiyur case: The attack was planned against Hindutva leaders to avenge the murder of one of their own. Delhi’s air quality in ‘very poor’ category, likely to worsen on Sunday: Temperature in Delhi dipped to 2.6 degrees Celsius, Darjeeling received snowfall after a decades.