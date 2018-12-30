The big news: Constable killed in mob violence in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghazipur, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: ED told a court that Christian Michel had referred to a ‘Mrs Gandhi’ during interrogation, and voting in Bangladesh began amid tight security.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Hours after PM Modi’s rally, police constable killed in stone-pelting incident in Ghazipur: Chief Minister Adityanath announced a compensation of Rs 40 lakh for the wife of the constable.
- Christian Michel referred to a ‘Mrs Gandhi’ during interrogation, ED tells court: The court sent the alleged middleman in the deal to seven more days in the investigating agency’s custody.
- Voting in Bangladesh starts amid tight security as PM Sheikh Hasina seeks fourth term: The Opposition alliance has accused Hasina’s Awami League of intimidating voters and its leaders in the run-up to the elections.
- Prime suspect in Bulandshahr cow slaughter case arrested, say Uttar Pradesh police: The police recovered a licensed gun and a van from Haroon Khan’s possession.
- Girls at shelter home in Delhi’s Dwaraka allegedly abused by staff, says women’s panel: Police have filed a First Information Report against the staff under the POCSO Act and Juvenile Justice Act.
- Four suspected militants killed in Pulwama gunfight, 11 civilians injured in ensuing clashes: The militants were affiliated with the Jaish-e-Muhammad outfit, police said.
- Neil Prakash, an alleged Islamic State recruiter, stripped of Australian citizenship: Prakash, currently in a Turkey jail, is wanted in Australia for terrorism-related activities. He also has Fijian citizenship.
- Congress says it will not allow triple talaq bill to pass in the Rajya Sabha: Maneka Gandhi assured help to woman who allegedly got triple talaq over WhatsApp message.
- Court convicts seven men for plotting to kill Hindutva leaders in 1997 Kodungaiyur case: The attack was planned against Hindutva leaders to avenge the murder of one of their own.
- Delhi’s air quality in ‘very poor’ category, likely to worsen on Sunday: Temperature in Delhi dipped to 2.6 degrees Celsius, Darjeeling received snowfall after a decades.