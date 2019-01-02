The Congress said on Tuesday its governments in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan had already started reviewing cases filed against protestors during nationwide Dalit demonstrations held in April 2018. The party’s remark came a day after Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati threatened to “reconsider” her support to the party in the two states if cases against Dalits filed by the previous government were not withdrawn.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said his government will examine all cases filed against Dalits during the nationwide shutdown on April 2 last year, The Indian Express reported. “It is a matter of investigation to see how many people, against whom cases were registered, were guilty, and how many were innocent,” he said. “Sometimes, a person who is not guilty gets implicated.”

Gehlot called Mayawati’s demand “natural”. “We thank Mayawati-ji for her support and appreciate the fact that on her own accord she said that she will support the government from outside,” he added.

Congress spokesperson Tom Vadakkan claimed that Mayawati’s remarks were “not a warning”, NDTV reported. “She explained the need to build pressure regarding cases filed against the Dalits,” he said. “We are already reviewing the cases filed against the Dalits. The legal process takes time. But the matter will be sorted out.”

Janata Dal (Secular) leader Danish Ali said the party supports Mayawati’s demand. “Young people from the Dalit community have been victimised in the BJP-ruled states,” he said. The Janata Dal (Secular) is in an alliance with the Congress in Karnataka.

In recently-held Assembly elections, the Congress had won 114 out of 230 seats in Madhya Pradesh, and 99 out of 200 in Rajasthan, but failed to secure a majority on its own. This necessitated tie-ups with regional parties such as the Bahujan Samaj Party and Samajwadi Party to form government.