The big news: Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party tie up for 2019 polls, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Secretaries of three Uttar Pradesh ministers were arrested on corruption charges, and protests broke out against the Citizenship Bill in Assam.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party agree on alliance ahead of Lok Sabha polls: A formal announcement on the development will be made later in January, a spokesperson for Samajwadi Party said.
- Secretaries of three Uttar Pradesh ministers arrested on corruption charges, say reports: Chief Minister Adityanath suspended them last week after ABP News aired a sting operation on December 26.
- Protests break out against Citizenship Bill in Assam after Narendra Modi vows to get it passed: A citizens’ group urged editors of all newspapers in Assam to keep their editorial columns blank on Monday in solidarity.
- Mamata Banerjee can become the first prime minister from West Bengal, says state BJP chief: The fate of the state depends on the chief minister’s success, Dilip Ghosh added.
- Vijay Mallya is first person to be declared fugitive economic offender: The Bharatiya Janata Party called it a ‘feather in the cap’ for its fight against corruption.
- Alleged middleman Christian Michel sent to judicial custody till February 26 in AgustaWestland deal case: The Enforcement Directorate had sought his custody to continue its investigation into a money laundering case.
- ‘Bank giving colour of criminality to usual bank transactions,’ Nirav Modi tells court in PNB scam case: The businessman’s lawyer submitted his reply to the court in response to the Enforcement Directorate’s plea to declare him a fugitive.
- Chinese President Xi Jinping calls on armed forces to be ‘battle-ready’: The armed forces must prepare for a ‘comprehensive military struggle from a new starting point’, Xi Jinping said.
- JNU spent Rs 13 lakh to host preachers, alleges students’ union; two-day strike called: The students’ body accused the vice chancellor of diverting money meant for seminars and academic conferences for non-academic purposes.
- Ready for government shutdown to last for months or years, says US President Donald Trump: The president said he could declare a national emergency to build the US-Mexico border wall without congressional approval.