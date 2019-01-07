The big news: Centre approves 10% reservation for poor among upper castes, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: The Centre said GDP is likely to grow at 7.2% in 2018-’19, and the Asom Gana Parishad broke alliance with the BJP in Assam.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Cabinet approves 10% reservation for the economically weak among upper castes: The Congress alleged that the Centre had woken up to the woes of the poor 100 days before polls.
- GDP likely to grow at 7.2% in 2018-’19, says Centre: India’s GDP growth rate in 2017-’18 was 6.7%.
- Asom Gana Parishad walks out of coalition government with BJP over Citizenship Bill: Assamese outfits staged nude protests in Delhi, Tinsukia on Citizenship Bill.
- Withdrawal of Nayantara Sahgal’s invitation to event a blot on Maharashtra, says citizens’ group: The Friends of Democracy group demanded that like-minded people unite against the ‘forces of regressive and reductive politics of the BJP and its allies’.
- SC to rule on Tuesday on Alok Verma’s plea against Centre’s move to send him on leave in CBI case: The court had reserved its order on December 6.
- Main accused forced girls to have sex with guests, says CBI in Muzaffarpur rape case: The chargesheet, filed on December 19 in a Patna court, lists the extent of alleged sexual abuse and exploitation faced by the inmates at the shelter home.
- Kerala High Court bans hartals organised without seven-day notice: Any citizen can challenge a shutdown within these seven days, the court said.
- SC seeks Centre’s response on plea claiming several people are still arrested under scrapped IT Act: On March 24, 2015, the court struck down Section 66A of the IT Act for being vague, untenable and unconstitutional.
- UK court allows extradition of bookie Sanjeev Chawla to India: He had allegedly tried to influence the outcome of cricket matches by bribing members of the South African team.
- Sheikh Hasina sworn in as Bangladesh prime minister for third consecutive time: This is Hasina’s fourth overall term as the prime minister.