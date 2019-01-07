A look at the headlines right now:

Cabinet approves 10% reservation for the economically weak among upper castes: The Congress alleged that the Centre had woken up to the woes of the poor 100 days before polls. GDP likely to grow at 7.2% in 2018-’19, says Centre: India’s GDP growth rate in 2017-’18 was 6.7%. Asom Gana Parishad walks out of coalition government with BJP over Citizenship Bill: Assamese outfits staged nude protests in Delhi, Tinsukia on Citizenship Bill. Withdrawal of Nayantara Sahgal’s invitation to event a blot on Maharashtra, says citizens’ group: The Friends of Democracy group demanded that like-minded people unite against the ‘forces of regressive and reductive politics of the BJP and its allies’. SC to rule on Tuesday on Alok Verma’s plea against Centre’s move to send him on leave in CBI case: The court had reserved its order on December 6. Main accused forced girls to have sex with guests, says CBI in Muzaffarpur rape case: The chargesheet, filed on December 19 in a Patna court, lists the extent of alleged sexual abuse and exploitation faced by the inmates at the shelter home. Kerala High Court bans hartals organised without seven-day notice: Any citizen can challenge a shutdown within these seven days, the court said. SC seeks Centre’s response on plea claiming several people are still arrested under scrapped IT Act: On March 24, 2015, the court struck down Section 66A of the IT Act for being vague, untenable and unconstitutional. UK court allows extradition of bookie Sanjeev Chawla to India: He had allegedly tried to influence the outcome of cricket matches by bribing members of the South African team. Sheikh Hasina sworn in as Bangladesh prime minister for third consecutive time: This is Hasina’s fourth overall term as the prime minister.