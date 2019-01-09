Upper caste reservation: ‘Passage of quota bill a landmark moment in nation’s history,’ says Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday praised the passage of the quota bill which seeks to allow 10% reservation for economically backward upper castes.

Read more here.

‘Underestimating Congress in UP a big mistake, we will surprise people’: Rahul Gandhi to Gulf News

Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday claimed that his party has the ability to surprise people in Uttar Pradesh during the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Read more here.

Delhi: N Chandrababu Naidu meets Opposition leaders, says next step will be decided at Kolkata rally

Telugu Desam Party President N Chandrababu Naidu met several Opposition leaders in New Delhi on Tuesday and held discussions about creating an anti-Bharatiya Janata Party front ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

Read more here.

Kerala: Congregation threatens to expel nun who joined protests against rape-accused bishop

The Franciscan Clarist Congregation at Aluva on Tuesday threatened to expel from the congregation a nun who had joined protests against rape-accused Jalandhar bishop Franco Mulakkal.

Read more here.

Supreme Court allows Monsanto to claim patent on genetically modified cotton seeds

The Supreme Court on Tuesday allowed United States-based seed manufacturing company Monsanto to claim patents for its genetically modified cotton seeds. The top court’s verdict set aside a Delhi High Court ruling from 2017.

Read more here.