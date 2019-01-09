Top news: PM Modi says passage of upper caste quota bill is a ‘landmark moment’ in India’s history
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday praised the passage of the quota bill and said it would ensure justice for all sections of society. The bill, which seeks to allow reservation for economically backward upper castes, was passed in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday and is set to be tabled in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.
Telugu Desam Party chief N Chandrababu Naidu met several Opposition leaders in New Delhi on Tuesday in an effort to forge an anti-BJP alliance ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Naidu said the “future course of action” would be decided at a rally in Kolkata on January 19.
Upper caste reservation: ‘Passage of quota bill a landmark moment in nation’s history,’ says Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday praised the passage of the quota bill which seeks to allow 10% reservation for economically backward upper castes.
‘Underestimating Congress in UP a big mistake, we will surprise people’: Rahul Gandhi to Gulf News
Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday claimed that his party has the ability to surprise people in Uttar Pradesh during the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.
Delhi: N Chandrababu Naidu meets Opposition leaders, says next step will be decided at Kolkata rally
Telugu Desam Party President N Chandrababu Naidu met several Opposition leaders in New Delhi on Tuesday and held discussions about creating an anti-Bharatiya Janata Party front ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.
Kerala: Congregation threatens to expel nun who joined protests against rape-accused bishop
The Franciscan Clarist Congregation at Aluva on Tuesday threatened to expel from the congregation a nun who had joined protests against rape-accused Jalandhar bishop Franco Mulakkal.
Supreme Court allows Monsanto to claim patent on genetically modified cotton seeds
The Supreme Court on Tuesday allowed United States-based seed manufacturing company Monsanto to claim patents for its genetically modified cotton seeds. The top court’s verdict set aside a Delhi High Court ruling from 2017.
