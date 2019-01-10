A look at the headlines right now:

Rajya Sabha passes bill to provide 10% reservation to the economically backward: The prime minister described the passage of the bill as a ‘victory for social justice’. CBI Director Alok Verma cancels several transfer orders issued by interim chief: Transfer orders of AK Bassi and MK Sinha, who were investigating Verma’s deputy Rakesh Asthana, have also been reportedly revoked. Rahul Gandhi draws flak for saying Modi asked ‘a woman to defend him’ during Rafale debate: Bharatiya Janata Party President Amit Shah demanded that the Congress president apologise for his sexist remark. Three Asom Gana Parishad ministers quit BJP-led Assam government over Citizenship Bill: The move comes days after the Asom Gana Parishad walked out of the coalition government in the state. Saudi Arabia announces reduction in oil exports by 10% in January: The Energy Ministry said that Saudi oil reserves were 268.5 billion barrels of oil and 325.1 trillion standard cubic feet of gas at the end of 2017. Congress President Rahul Gandhi meets NCP’s Sharad Pawar to discuss strategy for Lok Sabha elections: The party leaders reportedly discussed the seat-sharing arrangement in Maharashtra for the General Elections. Three people die while cleaning a manhole in Maharashtra’s Panvel: Residents have demanded that authorities of City and Industrial Development Corporation, which had assigned the work, should be booked for culpable homicide. ‘Are there real issues behind strike called by Left trade unions,’ asks Arun Jaitley: The finance minister asked if the strike was a strategy by Left parties to ensure they are ‘not wiped out’ from India’s political map. ‘Indian content damages our culture, will not allow it to be aired on TV,’ says Pakistan’s Supreme Court: In October, the court had reinstated a ban on Indian films and shows being broadcast on Pakistani channels. Madras HC stays Tamil Nadu government scheme to gift Rs 1,000 on Pongal to all ration card holders: The court said the government could instead use the money for relief measures in parts of the state that were affected by Cyclone Gaja in November.