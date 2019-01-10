The big news: Parliament passes upper caste reservation bill, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: CBI director Alok Verma reverses transfer orders issued by interim chief, and Rahul Gandhi drew flak for his remark on Nirmala Sitharaman.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Rajya Sabha passes bill to provide 10% reservation to the economically backward: The prime minister described the passage of the bill as a ‘victory for social justice’.
- CBI Director Alok Verma cancels several transfer orders issued by interim chief: Transfer orders of AK Bassi and MK Sinha, who were investigating Verma’s deputy Rakesh Asthana, have also been reportedly revoked.
- Rahul Gandhi draws flak for saying Modi asked ‘a woman to defend him’ during Rafale debate: Bharatiya Janata Party President Amit Shah demanded that the Congress president apologise for his sexist remark.
- Three Asom Gana Parishad ministers quit BJP-led Assam government over Citizenship Bill: The move comes days after the Asom Gana Parishad walked out of the coalition government in the state.
- Saudi Arabia announces reduction in oil exports by 10% in January: The Energy Ministry said that Saudi oil reserves were 268.5 billion barrels of oil and 325.1 trillion standard cubic feet of gas at the end of 2017.
- Congress President Rahul Gandhi meets NCP’s Sharad Pawar to discuss strategy for Lok Sabha elections: The party leaders reportedly discussed the seat-sharing arrangement in Maharashtra for the General Elections.
- Three people die while cleaning a manhole in Maharashtra’s Panvel: Residents have demanded that authorities of City and Industrial Development Corporation, which had assigned the work, should be booked for culpable homicide.
- ‘Are there real issues behind strike called by Left trade unions,’ asks Arun Jaitley: The finance minister asked if the strike was a strategy by Left parties to ensure they are ‘not wiped out’ from India’s political map.
- ‘Indian content damages our culture, will not allow it to be aired on TV,’ says Pakistan’s Supreme Court: In October, the court had reinstated a ban on Indian films and shows being broadcast on Pakistani channels.
- Madras HC stays Tamil Nadu government scheme to gift Rs 1,000 on Pongal to all ration card holders: The court said the government could instead use the money for relief measures in parts of the state that were affected by Cyclone Gaja in November.