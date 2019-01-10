The big news: CBI chief Alok Verma is out again, two days after return, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: The upper-caste quota bill was challenged in the Supreme Court, and General Bipin Rawat said homosexuality will not be allowed in the Army.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Alok Verma removed as CBI director after selection committee’s meeting, say reports: The move was announced a day after Verma issued more transfer orders, and Rahul Gandhi asked why Narendra Modi was in a hurry to sack the director.
- Upper-caste quota bill challenged in Supreme Court by Youth for Equality: The anti-reservation organisation said economic criterion cannot be the sole basis for providing quotas.
- Homosexuality and adultery will not be allowed in Army, says General Bipin Rawat: He also said talks with the Taliban were necessary to protect Indian interests in Afghanistan.
- Ayodhya hearing adjourned after judge recuses himself, new bench to be constituted: Justice UU Lalit recused himself after a lawyer pointed out that he had appeared as counsel in another Ram temple case.
- Curfew imposed in parts of Guwahati’s East Police district after protests against the Citizenship Bill: Assam speaker says ‘hasty passage’ of legislation has hurt people of the state, and sedition case filed against activist Akhil Gogoi and academic Hiren Gohain.
- Mamata Banerjee says West Bengal won’t pay for Ayushman Bharat, asks Centre to fund health scheme: She asked why the state was expected to contribute 40% to the programme for which Prime Minister Narendra Modi was allegedly taking all the credit.
- Vinod Rai recommends two-ODI bans for Hardik and Rahul for ‘crass’ comments on Koffee With Karan: However, Committee of Administrators member Diana Edulji has referred the matter to the BCCI’s legal department.
- A thirty-six-year-old woman claims she offered prayers at the Sabarimala hill shrine: The police and the state government have not yet confirmed her entry into the temple.
- NCW sends notice to Rahul Gandhi for ‘misogynistic, offensive’ remarks against Nirmala Sitharaman: The Congress president drew flak on Wednesday when he said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had asked ‘a woman to defend him’ on the Rafale debate in Parliament.
- China promises to purchase ‘substantial amount’ of US goods as three-day trade talks end: World markets dipped as there was no clarity on when the trade war between the two countries would end.