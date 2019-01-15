The Delhi Police on Tuesday detained one person for questioning in connection with an anonymous email sent last week threatening to kidnap Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s daughter, ANI reported.

The Aam Aadmi Party leader had filed a complaint with the cyber crime cell, which is investigating the matter. A security officer was also assigned to protect his daughter after the threat email was sent on the evening of January 9.

“We will kidnap your daughter,” the email reportedly said. “Do what you can to protect her.”

In November last year, a man had attacked Kejriwal with chilli powder at the state secretariat. The Aam Aadmi Party had blamed the police and the Bharatiya Janata Party for the incident. Later that month, a caretaker of a mosque was arrested after he was caught carrying a live bullet to a public meeting at Kejriwal’s residence.