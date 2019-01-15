Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga told Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday that the people of his state were opposed to the passage of the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, PTI reported, citing an official statement.

The statement said that Zoramthanga met Modi in New Delhi on Monday and discussed several matters, including the opposition to the legislation. The two leaders also spoke about bamboo projects, a separate cadre for the state in the all India services, and the proposed termination of Jet Airways’ flights from Aizawl to Kolkata and Guwahati from February 10.

The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill seeks to amend the Citizenship Act of 1955 in order to grant citizenship to Hindus, Buddhists, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis and Christians from Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Pakistan if they have lived in India for six years, even if they do not possess the necessary documents. It has triggered large-scale protests in the North Eastern states, with political and student outfits organising a shutdown last week against the legislation.

A meeting of Mizoram’s council of ministers on January 10 had expressed regret that the bill was passed in the Lok Sabha and had urged the state government to ensure that it is defeated in the Rajya Sabha.

The Asom Gana Parishad on January 7 pulled out of an alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party protesting the bill, which was passed by the Lok Sabha the next day.

The Supreme Court on Monday kept pending a petition that challenged the bill as the Rajya Sabha is yet to approve it.