- Kerala government’s conduct in Sabarimala row has been ‘most shameful’, says Narendra Modi: The prime minister, who addressed a public meeting in Kollam, also criticised the Congress for changing its stance on the entry of women into the shrine.
- Reservations will be extended to all private institutions from 2019 academic year, says Javadekar: Nearly 25% seats will be added to ensure the 10% reservation for EWS category does not disturb existing quotas, the Union minister added.
- Two independent MLAs withdraw support to Congress-JD(S) government in Karnataka: Meanwhile, the BJP flew its 104 legislators to Gurugram amid allegations of ‘horse-trading’
- Volkswagen fined Rs 171.34 crore by green tribunal panel for causing air pollution in Delhi: The car manufacturer is accused of flouting environmental norms by using a cheat device in its diesel cars that lowered vehicle emissions only during tests.
- No BJP rath yatra in West Bengal for now, rules Supreme Court: The court said the state government’s apprehension that the rath yatra might lead to violence was not unfounded.
- Qatar Airways will not invest in Jet Airways as an enemy’s airline holds a stake in it, says CEO: Akbar al-Baker said the airline will be delighted to purchase a stake in IndiGo.
- India needs a decisive PM, not an unworkable alliance with maverick leadership, says Arun Jaitley: The Union finance minister said India has emerged as a fast-growing economy under Narendra Modi and is expected to do much better in the next year.
- CAG refuses to share audit details of Rafale deal, cites parliamentary privilege rule: The auditor also refused to disclose the details of its correspondence with government departments and political parties.
- Lahore arts council refutes reports of cancellation of Manto Festival: A few government officials had reportedly opposed the festival, saying the writer’s works are vulgar.
- Elevation of Justices Khanna and Maheshwari to top court a ‘historical blunder’, says former judge: Justice Kailash Gambhir said the Supreme Court collegium’s decision to supersede almost 32 judges across the country was ‘appalling and outrageous’.