A look at the headlines right now:

Reservations will be extended to private institutions from 2019 academic year, says Javadekar: Nearly 25% seats will be added to ensure the 10% reservation for EWS category does not disturb existing quotas, the Union minister added. UK Parliament rejects Brexit deal, PM Theresa May to face no-confidence vote: However, the prime minister is likely to survive the vote, unless MPs from her own party vote her out of power. SC refuses extra time to mine owners to transport coal, rebukes Meghalaya government for illegal mining: The court said 15 miners, who have been trapped in an illegal rat hole mine for over a month and are now feared dead, are proof that mining is on despite a ban. Jharkhand implements Centre’s 10% reservation for the economically backward among upper castes: Jharkhand is the second state to implement the quota after Gujarat. Two Kolkata students arrested after 16 puppies beaten to death: Animal lovers had protested outside a police station in Kolkata, demanding that action be taken after the killings. Rajnath Singh says mass conversions are a matter of concern: The home minister said there were attempts to instil fear among people, but the BJP wanted to run the country with a sense of confidence among people. Kashmiris don’t see their future with India, says former IAS officer Shah Faesal: But he believes that electoral politics is the means to get Delhi to engage with the Valley’s problems. Philip Kotler endorses award to Narendra Modi, says he was selected for ‘outstanding leadership’: Prime Minister Narendra Modi received the first-ever Philip Kotler Presidential award on Monday. Elevation of Justices Khanna and Maheshwari to top court a ‘historical blunder’, says former judge: Justice Kailash Gambhir said the Supreme Court collegium’s decision to supersede almost 32 judges across the country was ‘appalling and outrageous’. Chhattisgarh government adds eggs to mid-day meal menu to increase protein intake: The government said milk can substitute eggs if the children or their parents object.