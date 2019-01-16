The big news: Centre says quota in private educational institutes from 2019, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: UK MPs voted against Theresa May’s Brexit deal, and the SC refused to give more time to transport coal in Meghalaya due to illegal mining.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Reservations will be extended to private institutions from 2019 academic year, says Javadekar: Nearly 25% seats will be added to ensure the 10% reservation for EWS category does not disturb existing quotas, the Union minister added.
- UK Parliament rejects Brexit deal, PM Theresa May to face no-confidence vote: However, the prime minister is likely to survive the vote, unless MPs from her own party vote her out of power.
- SC refuses extra time to mine owners to transport coal, rebukes Meghalaya government for illegal mining: The court said 15 miners, who have been trapped in an illegal rat hole mine for over a month and are now feared dead, are proof that mining is on despite a ban.
- Jharkhand implements Centre’s 10% reservation for the economically backward among upper castes: Jharkhand is the second state to implement the quota after Gujarat.
- Two Kolkata students arrested after 16 puppies beaten to death: Animal lovers had protested outside a police station in Kolkata, demanding that action be taken after the killings.
- Rajnath Singh says mass conversions are a matter of concern: The home minister said there were attempts to instil fear among people, but the BJP wanted to run the country with a sense of confidence among people.
- Kashmiris don’t see their future with India, says former IAS officer Shah Faesal: But he believes that electoral politics is the means to get Delhi to engage with the Valley’s problems.
- Philip Kotler endorses award to Narendra Modi, says he was selected for ‘outstanding leadership’: Prime Minister Narendra Modi received the first-ever Philip Kotler Presidential award on Monday.
- Elevation of Justices Khanna and Maheshwari to top court a ‘historical blunder’, says former judge: Justice Kailash Gambhir said the Supreme Court collegium’s decision to supersede almost 32 judges across the country was ‘appalling and outrageous’.
- Chhattisgarh government adds eggs to mid-day meal menu to increase protein intake: The government said milk can substitute eggs if the children or their parents object.