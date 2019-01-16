A look at the headlines right now:

Justices Dinesh Maheswari and Sanjiv Khanna elevated to Supreme Court amid row: The Bar Council and three former judges had questioned the Supreme Court Collegium’s decision.

Narendra Modi-led panel to meet on January 24 to select new CBI director: The government appointed M Nageswara Rao the interim director after Alok Verma was removed from the post on January 10.

Over 1,400 people died due to extreme weather events in India in 2018, says Ministry of Earth Sciences: Uttar Pradesh had the highest number of such casualties, at 590. Sheila Dikshit says Congress upset about AAP’s comments on Rajiv Gandhi, no talks of alliance yet: In Telangana, YSR Congress discussed tie-up with K Chandrasekhar Rao, while Rashtriya Lok Dal’s Vice President Jayant Chaudhary met Akhilesh Yadav to talk about seat-sharing in Uttar Pradesh.

Jadavpur University professor who compared virgin women to sealed bottles barred from teaching: Kanak Chandra Sarkar has refused to apologise and retract his misogynistic statement, pointing out that the Constitution guarantees him freedom of expression.

BJP will win 74 seats in Uttar Pradesh during Lok Sabha elections, predicts Union minister JP Nadda: He said that the party’s goal is to bag at least 50% of the vote share in the state. Four nuns who took part in protests against rape-accused bishop in Kerala transferred from convent: The nuns said they would not follow the order and called it a plan to ‘torpedo the case and isolate the victim’.

Drug lord ‘El Chapo’ paid former Mexican president $100 million in bribe, claims witness: Joaquín Archivaldo Guzmán Loera was extradited to the US in January 2017 and his trial began in November last year. One-third of UN employees have faced sexual harassment in the past two years, says report: However, only one in three workers said they took action after experiencing sexual harassment.

Coalition is running smoothly, says Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy: ‘This drama is going to end in a day or a two,’ said Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal.

