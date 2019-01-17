The big news: Two judges elevated to Supreme Court amid seniority row, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: British PM Theresa May survived a no-confidence vote, and the Congress called for a legislature party meet in Karnataka.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Justices Dinesh Maheswari and Sanjiv Khanna elevated to Supreme Court amid row: The Bar Council and three former judges had questioned the Supreme Court Collegium’s decision.
- British PM Theresa May survives no-confidence vote day after facing Brexit defeat: She won the vote by 325 to 306, but the no-confidence motion was backed by all opposition parties.
- Congress calls for legislature party meet in Karnataka amid claims of horse-trading: Congress leader Siddaramaiah accused Karnataka BJP chief BS Yeddyurappa of trying to lure his party’s lawmakers with money.
- Research scholars stage protest in Delhi demanding raise in fellowship stipend, several detained: The protesters said they will start an indefinite hunger strike to ensure that their demands are met.
- BJP President Amit Shah admitted to AIIMS with swine flu: The strain originated in pigs, but is now a human disease whose symptoms are similar to those of a seasonal flu.
- At least 46 people injured during bull taming festival in Madurai: At least 13 of them were admitted to hospital with serious injuries.
- Over 1,400 people died due to extreme weather events in India in 2018, says Ministry of Earth Sciences: Uttar Pradesh had the highest number of such casualties, at 590.
- Narendra Modi-led panel to meet on January 24 to select new CBI director: The government appointed M Nageswara Rao the interim director after Alok Verma was removed from the post on January 10.
- ‘People who are less educated have more children,’ says Bihar Deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi: The Bharatiya Janata Party leader said education is the solution to every problem.
- CBI registers first information reports against two more shelter homes accused of child abuse in Bihar: Officials who run these shelter homes are being investigated, agency personnel said.