A look at the headlines right now:

Justices Dinesh Maheswari and Sanjiv Khanna elevated to Supreme Court amid row: The Bar Council and three former judges had questioned the Supreme Court Collegium’s decision. British PM Theresa May survives no-confidence vote day after facing Brexit defeat: She won the vote by 325 to 306, but the no-confidence motion was backed by all opposition parties. Congress calls for legislature party meet in Karnataka amid claims of horse-trading: Congress leader Siddaramaiah accused Karnataka BJP chief BS Yeddyurappa of trying to lure his party’s lawmakers with money. Research scholars stage protest in Delhi demanding raise in fellowship stipend, several detained: The protesters said they will start an indefinite hunger strike to ensure that their demands are met. BJP President Amit Shah admitted to AIIMS with swine flu: The strain originated in pigs, but is now a human disease whose symptoms are similar to those of a seasonal flu. At least 46 people injured during bull taming festival in Madurai: At least 13 of them were admitted to hospital with serious injuries. Over 1,400 people died due to extreme weather events in India in 2018, says Ministry of Earth Sciences: Uttar Pradesh had the highest number of such casualties, at 590. Narendra Modi-led panel to meet on January 24 to select new CBI director: The government appointed M Nageswara Rao the interim director after Alok Verma was removed from the post on January 10. ‘People who are less educated have more children,’ says Bihar Deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi: The Bharatiya Janata Party leader said education is the solution to every problem. CBI registers first information reports against two more shelter homes accused of child abuse in Bihar: Officials who run these shelter homes are being investigated, agency personnel said.