The Kerala government on Friday informed the Supreme Court that a total of 51 women of menstruating age have entered the Sabarimala shrine since the top court in September allowed women of all ages to enter, The News Minute reported.

The women were all in their 40s. “Over 7,000 women in the age group of 10 to 50 years had registered online to enter Sabarimala in this season; of them, 51 women have already entered the temple without any issues, and scanned their tickets after they returned from the Sannidhanam,” said Kerala government’s counsel G Prakash.

The numbers are based on digitised records of people who entered the temple this season. The state government’s counsel submitted the information in the Supreme Court in response to a petition filed by civil servant Kanakadurga and law lecturer Bindu Ammini seeking police protection. They entered the shrine on January 2 and offered prayers. However, Bindu’s name is not a part of the state government’s list.

The court on Friday directed the government to provide the two women round-the-clock security.

The Kerala Police manages the Digital Queue Management System, where devotees register online. The state government told the Supreme Court that over 16 lakh devotees registered online and 8.2 lakh of them visited. A total of 7,564 women in the age group of 10-50 years had registered online, and 51 of them visited the shrine.

“This does not include many others who have come as normal pilgrims and not availed the online facility,” the government said. “A total number of 44 lakh pilgrims visited the temple from November 16, 2018, till date.”