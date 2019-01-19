The big news: Karnataka Congress moves MLAs to resort as crisis deepens, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: The defence ministry said the Centre has answered all questions on Rafale deal, and Donald Trump, Kim Jong-un will hold a summit in February.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Karnataka Congress MLAs who didn’t attend meet will have to explain absence, says Siddaramaiah: Of the 80 party MLAs, 76 legislators were present at the meeting, while Umesh Jadhav sent a letter pledging support.
- Centre has answered all questions on Rafale deal, best to wait for CAG report, says defence ministry: Former Union minister P Chidambaram reiterated his party’s demand for a Joint Parliamentary Committee investigation into the fighter aircraft deal.
- Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un to hold second summit in February, says White House: The US president met Kim Yong Chol, North Korea’s lead negotiator on nuclear talks, at the Oval Office on Friday.
- SC collegium recalls proposal to elevate lawyer to Allahabad HC after Centre’s repeated objection: The collegium cleared the recommendation to appoint Amit Negi to the High Court in August, and again in December after the ministry of law sent it back.
- Harish Rawat says Congress will build Ram temple if it is voted to power at Centre: The Congress leader and former chief minister was criticised by party colleague and Leader of the Opposition Indira Hridayesh.
- India lodges protest over Pakistan Supreme Court extending its powers to Gilgit-Baltistan: The court has ordered the government to promulgate a new law within a fortnight to grant more rights to the people of the region.
- ‘Country is waiting for a new prime minister,’ says Samajwadi Party chief: Akhilesh YadavYadav, who will attend the Opposition rally in Kolkata on Saturday, said the event would send out a clear message of change.
- Centre plans to induct women into military police in non-combat roles: Women in these jobs will investigate offences like rape, assist in evacuation of civilians from border areas, and oversee refugee influx.
- Supreme Court judge says it is better not to live in the national Capital: The court said many vehicles which pollute the city’s air enter it late at night.
- Kangana Ranaut says she will ‘destroy’ Karni Sena after outfit threatens ‘Manikarnika’ filmmakers: The film, which is set to be released on January 25, is a biopic on Rani Laxmibai of Jhansi.