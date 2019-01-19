A look at the headlines right now:

Karnataka Congress MLAs who didn’t attend meet will have to explain absence, says Siddaramaiah: Of the 80 party MLAs, 76 legislators were present at the meeting, while Umesh Jadhav sent a letter pledging support. Centre has answered all questions on Rafale deal, best to wait for CAG report, says defence ministry: Former Union minister P Chidambaram reiterated his party’s demand for a Joint Parliamentary Committee investigation into the fighter aircraft deal. Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un to hold second summit in February, says White House: The US president met Kim Yong Chol, North Korea’s lead negotiator on nuclear talks, at the Oval Office on Friday. SC collegium recalls proposal to elevate lawyer to Allahabad HC after Centre’s repeated objection: The collegium cleared the recommendation to appoint Amit Negi to the High Court in August, and again in December after the ministry of law sent it back. Harish Rawat says Congress will build Ram temple if it is voted to power at Centre: The Congress leader and former chief minister was criticised by party colleague and Leader of the Opposition Indira Hridayesh. India lodges protest over Pakistan Supreme Court extending its powers to Gilgit-Baltistan: The court has ordered the government to promulgate a new law within a fortnight to grant more rights to the people of the region. ‘Country is waiting for a new prime minister,’ says Samajwadi Party chief: Akhilesh YadavYadav, who will attend the Opposition rally in Kolkata on Saturday, said the event would send out a clear message of change. Centre plans to induct women into military police in non-combat roles: Women in these jobs will investigate offences like rape, assist in evacuation of civilians from border areas, and oversee refugee influx. Supreme Court judge says it is better not to live in the national Capital: The court said many vehicles which pollute the city’s air enter it late at night. Kangana Ranaut says she will ‘destroy’ Karni Sena after outfit threatens ‘Manikarnika’ filmmakers: The film, which is set to be released on January 25, is a biopic on Rani Laxmibai of Jhansi.