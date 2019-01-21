The big news: Navy calls off efforts to pull out miner’s decomposed body, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: BJP MLA apologised for saying Mayawati was worse than a eunuch, and two Karnataka Congress MLAs allegedly got into a brawl with each other.
- Navy suspends efforts to pull out decomposed body of Meghalaya trapped miner: The divers involved in the rescue operations were waiting for further instructions from the government, said an official.
- Mayawati is ‘worse than a eunuch, a blot on womankind’, says BJP leader Sadhana Singh, regrets later: The Bahujan Samaj Party said the Mughalsarai MLA was mentally ill. The National Commission for Women condemned the remark and said it will issue her a notice.
- Two Karnataka Congress MLAs get into a ‘fight’ at resort, one ends up in hospital: The Congress said it was just chest pain, while the BJP claimed the incident showed all was not well within the ruling party.
- Man charged with hate crime for punching Sikh store owner, trying to steal his turban in the US: According to court documents, the attacker targeted convenience store owner Harwinder Singh Dodd because of his perception about the man’s religion.
- Mahagathbandhan is an alliance of the ‘corrupt and rich’, Narendra Modi tells BJP workers: The prime minister said that the Opposition parties had formed alliances with each other but the BJP’s alliance was with the people.
- Rahul Gandhi writes to Manipur journalist detained under National Security Act, offers support: The Congress president claimed that the BJP government in the state has tried to ‘trample on the Constitutional rights of the people of Manipur’.
- Girl commits suicide as alleged molester targets her again despite police warning in Rajasthan: In her suicide note, the girl said that Deepak Singh entered her house on two occasions, and molested her.
- Sasikala, relative were allotted five rooms in Bengaluru prison, says inquiry panel report: The former AIADMK leader may also have been allowed to cook in jail, the inquiry committee report said.
- Charges against activist Anand Teltumbde a threat to ‘all of us’, say IIM-A alumni: They said they were ‘alarmed’ at the action against a public intellectual who ‘has made selfless contributions to the nation’.
- ‘Fanatic elements’ are targeting Muslims in Jammu region, claims Mehbooba Mufti: The former chief minister said ‘some powers’ in Jammu were trying to create fear among the minorities, and warned of dangerous consequences.