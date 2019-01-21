A look at the headlines right now:

Navy suspends efforts to pull out decomposed body of Meghalaya trapped miner: The divers involved in the rescue operations were waiting for further instructions from the government, said an official. Mayawati is ‘worse than a eunuch, a blot on womankind’, says BJP leader Sadhana Singh, regrets later: The Bahujan Samaj Party said the Mughalsarai MLA was mentally ill. The National Commission for Women condemned the remark and said it will issue her a notice. Two Karnataka Congress MLAs get into a ‘fight’ at resort, one ends up in hospital: The Congress said it was just chest pain, while the BJP claimed the incident showed all was not well within the ruling party. Man charged with hate crime for punching Sikh store owner, trying to steal his turban in the US: According to court documents, the attacker targeted convenience store owner Harwinder Singh Dodd because of his perception about the man’s religion. Mahagathbandhan is an alliance of the ‘corrupt and rich’, Narendra Modi tells BJP workers: The prime minister said that the Opposition parties had formed alliances with each other but the BJP’s alliance was with the people. Rahul Gandhi writes to Manipur journalist detained under National Security Act, offers support: The Congress president claimed that the BJP government in the state has tried to ‘trample on the Constitutional rights of the people of Manipur’. Girl commits suicide as alleged molester targets her again despite police warning in Rajasthan: In her suicide note, the girl said that Deepak Singh entered her house on two occasions, and molested her. Sasikala, relative were allotted five rooms in Bengaluru prison, says inquiry panel report: The former AIADMK leader may also have been allowed to cook in jail, the inquiry committee report said. Charges against activist Anand Teltumbde a threat to ‘all of us’, say IIM-A alumni: They said they were ‘alarmed’ at the action against a public intellectual who ‘has made selfless contributions to the nation’. ‘Fanatic elements’ are targeting Muslims in Jammu region, claims Mehbooba Mufti: The former chief minister said ‘some powers’ in Jammu were trying to create fear among the minorities, and warned of dangerous consequences.