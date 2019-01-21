A look at the headlines right now:

Karnataka Congress MLA denies assaulting fellow party leader, claims he fell down and got hurt: JN Ganesh was suspended from the party and an FIR was filed against him. Mehul Choksi, accused in PNB scam, surrenders Indian passport in Antigua, says report: Choksi had fled India in January 2018 and in August said he had become a citizen of Antigua and Barbuda. Karnataka’s Shivakumara Swami, seer of Siddaganga Mutt, dies at 111: The religious head of the Siddaganga Mutt was undergoing treatment for a lung infection. US-based ‘cyber expert’ alleges 2014 General Elections were rigged, makes other sensational claims: Syed Shuja, who spoke to the press in London via videoconferencing, alleged that BJP leader Gopinath Munde was killed because he knew that EVMs had been hacked. At least eight die after boat capsizes near Karnataka’s Karwar: The Navy said 17 people were rescued and one person is still missing. Anna Hazare to sit on indefinite hunger strike, says Lokpal would have prevented ‘Rafale scam’: He will begin his hunger strike on January 30 at his village Ralegan Siddhi in Maharashtra. WhatsApp to bar all users from forwarding messages to more than five recipients at a time: The messaging service had first implemented the restriction in India in July 2018. Ajit Doval’s son files criminal defamation case against ‘Caravan’ magazine, Jairam Ramesh: The complaint claimed that the magazine had defamed Vivek Doval ‘to settle scores’ with his father. NCW issues notice to BJP leader Sadhana Singh for derogatory remarks about Mayawati: Singh had claimed Mayawati ‘lacked any self-respect’ and that she was ‘worse than a eunuch’. Indian-American Senator Kamala Harris to run for US presidential elections in 2020: Harris, who represents California in the Senate, is the daughter of Indian and Jamaican immigrants.