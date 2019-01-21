The big news: Congress MLA booked for allegedly assaulting a party leader, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: PNB scam-accused Mehul Choksi reportedly surrendered his Indian passport, and Shivakumara Swami, the seer of Siddaganga Mutt, died at 111.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Karnataka Congress MLA denies assaulting fellow party leader, claims he fell down and got hurt: JN Ganesh was suspended from the party and an FIR was filed against him.
- Mehul Choksi, accused in PNB scam, surrenders Indian passport in Antigua, says report: Choksi had fled India in January 2018 and in August said he had become a citizen of Antigua and Barbuda.
- Karnataka’s Shivakumara Swami, seer of Siddaganga Mutt, dies at 111: The religious head of the Siddaganga Mutt was undergoing treatment for a lung infection.
- US-based ‘cyber expert’ alleges 2014 General Elections were rigged, makes other sensational claims: Syed Shuja, who spoke to the press in London via videoconferencing, alleged that BJP leader Gopinath Munde was killed because he knew that EVMs had been hacked.
- At least eight die after boat capsizes near Karnataka’s Karwar: The Navy said 17 people were rescued and one person is still missing.
- Anna Hazare to sit on indefinite hunger strike, says Lokpal would have prevented ‘Rafale scam’: He will begin his hunger strike on January 30 at his village Ralegan Siddhi in Maharashtra.
- WhatsApp to bar all users from forwarding messages to more than five recipients at a time: The messaging service had first implemented the restriction in India in July 2018.
- Ajit Doval’s son files criminal defamation case against ‘Caravan’ magazine, Jairam Ramesh: The complaint claimed that the magazine had defamed Vivek Doval ‘to settle scores’ with his father.
- NCW issues notice to BJP leader Sadhana Singh for derogatory remarks about Mayawati: Singh had claimed Mayawati ‘lacked any self-respect’ and that she was ‘worse than a eunuch’.
- Indian-American Senator Kamala Harris to run for US presidential elections in 2020: Harris, who represents California in the Senate, is the daughter of Indian and Jamaican immigrants.