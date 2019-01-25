A look at the headlines right now:

ISRO launches military satellite Microsat-R, student-built Kalamsat: India also successfully test-fired a surface-to-air missile developed by the DRDO.

Former ICICI Bank chief Chanda Kochhar, husband Deepak Kochhar named in CBI case on Videocon loan: The CBI claimed the accused sanctioned loans to private companies in a criminal conspiracy with others in order to cheat ICICI Bank.

No decision on new CBI chief, Narendra Modi-led panel likely to meet again, say reports: The committee also comprised Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi and Mallikarjun Kharge of the Congress. Rescuers pull out first body from Meghalaya coal mine, over a month after 15 workers were trapped: The body was sent to the Khliehriat Civil Hospital for autopsy. BCCI lifts suspensions on Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul pending appointment of ombudsman: The two Indian cricketers were suspended for their controversial comments in the TV show ‘Koffee with Karan’.

Pakistan claims India’s response to proposal to finalise deal on Kartarpur corridor is ‘childish’: Islamabad had earlier this week sent New Delhi a draft of the proposed agreement and called for talks, but India invited Pakistani delegates to New Delhi. United States government shutdown to continue as Senate rejects both rival plans to end it: Six Republican senators voted with the Democratic Party in favour of its plan to reopen the government without the border wall. Not going back to ballot papers, says Election Commission on EVM ‘hacking’ charges: Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora said the poll panel would not be ‘intimidated or bullied’ into giving up the use of electronic voting machines.

Delhi law minister issues notice to official for clearing prosecution sanction in JNU ‘sedition’ case: AK Mendiratta had sent the law department’s view on prosecuting the university’s former students to the state home department without consulting Kailash Gahlot.

Diana Athill, British writer and editor, dies at 101: Athill worked with novelists like Margaret Atwood and VS Naipaul, and later wrote several famous books herself.

