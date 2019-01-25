The big news: India puts student-made satellite Kalamsat into orbit, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Former ICICI Bank chief Chanda Kochhar was booked in Videocon loan case, and the selection panel has not decided yet on the new CBI director.
A look at the headlines right now:
- ISRO launches military satellite Microsat-R, student-built Kalamsat: India also successfully test-fired a surface-to-air missile developed by the DRDO.
- Former ICICI Bank chief Chanda Kochhar, husband Deepak Kochhar named in CBI case on Videocon loan: The CBI claimed the accused sanctioned loans to private companies in a criminal conspiracy with others in order to cheat ICICI Bank.
- No decision on new CBI chief, Narendra Modi-led panel likely to meet again, say reports: The committee also comprised Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi and Mallikarjun Kharge of the Congress.
- Rescuers pull out first body from Meghalaya coal mine, over a month after 15 workers were trapped: The body was sent to the Khliehriat Civil Hospital for autopsy.
- BCCI lifts suspensions on Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul pending appointment of ombudsman: The two Indian cricketers were suspended for their controversial comments in the TV show ‘Koffee with Karan’.
- Pakistan claims India’s response to proposal to finalise deal on Kartarpur corridor is ‘childish’: Islamabad had earlier this week sent New Delhi a draft of the proposed agreement and called for talks, but India invited Pakistani delegates to New Delhi.
- United States government shutdown to continue as Senate rejects both rival plans to end it: Six Republican senators voted with the Democratic Party in favour of its plan to reopen the government without the border wall.
- Not going back to ballot papers, says Election Commission on EVM ‘hacking’ charges: Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora said the poll panel would not be ‘intimidated or bullied’ into giving up the use of electronic voting machines.
- Delhi law minister issues notice to official for clearing prosecution sanction in JNU ‘sedition’ case: AK Mendiratta had sent the law department’s view on prosecuting the university’s former students to the state home department without consulting Kailash Gahlot.
- Diana Athill, British writer and editor, dies at 101: Athill worked with novelists like Margaret Atwood and VS Naipaul, and later wrote several famous books herself.