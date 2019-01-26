A look at the headlines right now:

Navy detects second body, nearly 45 days after 15 people were trapped in flooded mine in Meghalaya: This body was detected in the same rat-hole coal mine where the first body was detected on January 17, an official said. Women power, military might and Mahatma Gandhi’s life on showcase at Republic Day parade: South African President Cyril Ramaphosa is the chief guest for the event this year. Naomi Osaka beats Kvitova to win second straight Grand Slam and become world No 1: The hard-fought 7-6 (7/2), 5-7, 6-4 win made Osaka the first Asian, male or female, to hold the world’s top ranking, taking over from Simona Halep. Gauri Lankesh’s sister moves SC, opposes clubbing her murder probe with those of other rationalists: Kavitha Lankesh said that the investigation should not be handed over to the CBI. Writer Gita Mehta declines Padma Shri, says ‘timing may be misconstrued’ due to upcoming elections: She is the sister of Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik and wrote ‘The Karma Cola’. Areas within 500 metres around Gujarat’s Somnath, Ambaji temples declared ‘vegetarian zones’: Local Hindutva organisations in Veraval municipality, where the Somnath temple is located, have been demanding a ban on non-vegetarian food around the shrine. Srinagar journalists boycott Republic Day event after several colleagues were barred entry: The journalists were purportedly told that there are ‘adverse reports’ about them. VVIP chopper scam accused Gautam Khaitan sent to two-day ED custody in a fresh money laundering case: The Enforcement Directorate alleged that Khaitan has several illegal properties. Japan’s top court upholds sterilisation law for transgender people seeking gender change: However, two of the judges proposed that the government periodically review the law. Tamil Nadu CM asks teachers on strike to return to work, cites lack of funds to meet their demands: Government teachers have been on an indefinite strike since January 22.