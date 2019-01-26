The big news: Navy detects second body inside Meghalaya’s flooded coal mine, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: India displayed its military might and women power at the 70th Republic Day parade, and Naomi Osaka won the Australian Open title.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Navy detects second body, nearly 45 days after 15 people were trapped in flooded mine in Meghalaya: This body was detected in the same rat-hole coal mine where the first body was detected on January 17, an official said.
- Women power, military might and Mahatma Gandhi’s life on showcase at Republic Day parade: South African President Cyril Ramaphosa is the chief guest for the event this year.
- Naomi Osaka beats Kvitova to win second straight Grand Slam and become world No 1: The hard-fought 7-6 (7/2), 5-7, 6-4 win made Osaka the first Asian, male or female, to hold the world’s top ranking, taking over from Simona Halep.
- Gauri Lankesh’s sister moves SC, opposes clubbing her murder probe with those of other rationalists: Kavitha Lankesh said that the investigation should not be handed over to the CBI.
- Writer Gita Mehta declines Padma Shri, says ‘timing may be misconstrued’ due to upcoming elections: She is the sister of Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik and wrote ‘The Karma Cola’.
- Areas within 500 metres around Gujarat’s Somnath, Ambaji temples declared ‘vegetarian zones’: Local Hindutva organisations in Veraval municipality, where the Somnath temple is located, have been demanding a ban on non-vegetarian food around the shrine.
- Srinagar journalists boycott Republic Day event after several colleagues were barred entry: The journalists were purportedly told that there are ‘adverse reports’ about them.
- VVIP chopper scam accused Gautam Khaitan sent to two-day ED custody in a fresh money laundering case: The Enforcement Directorate alleged that Khaitan has several illegal properties.
- Japan’s top court upholds sterilisation law for transgender people seeking gender change: However, two of the judges proposed that the government periodically review the law.
- Tamil Nadu CM asks teachers on strike to return to work, cites lack of funds to meet their demands: Government teachers have been on an indefinite strike since January 22.