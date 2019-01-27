The big news: Supreme Court defers January 29 hearing in Ayodhya case, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Modi accused the Kerala government of destroying the state’s ethos, and murdered Bulandshahr inspector’s mobile recovered from accused’s house.
A look at the headlines right now:
- January 29 hearing in SC in Ayodhya case deferred, new date not yet announced: Akhilesh Yadav asked Adityanath to save farmers before tackling Ayodhya land dispute. The chief minister had claimed his government can resolve the case within 24 hours.
- Cultural ethos of Kerala under attack by the state government, claims Narendra Modi in Thrissur: Modi laid foundation stone of AIIMS in Madurai as the visit sparked Twitter outrage.
- Mobile phone of inspector killed in Bulandshahr mob violence recovered from house of accused: Prashant Natt, who was arrested on December 27, is suspected to have snatched Inspector Subodh Kumar Singh’s revolver and shot him in the head.
- At least 27 killed and 77 injured in twin explosions in a church in Philippines: The attack on the cathedral on the southern island of Jolo bears the hallmark of attacks carried out by the Islamist Abu Sayyaf group, said officials.
- CBI officer transferred a day after signing FIR against accused in Videocon loan case: The agency also initiated an inquiry against Sudhanshu Dhar Mishra, who allegedly delayed the investigation.
- Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu to go on fast in Delhi on February 13 demanding special category status for state: The Telugu Desam Party chief shared his protest plans at a parliamentary party meeting in Amaravati on Saturday.
- BJP makes Hema Malini dance for votes, Congress minister says in response to Priyanka Gandhi remarks: In another incident, Subramanian Swamy alleged that Priyanka Gandhi suffered from bipolar disorder and beat up people.
- IAS officers claim they were forcibly stopped from attending Republic Day function in Mizoram: The two officers alleged that police personnel did nothing to control members of the NGO who had prevented them from entering the venue.
- Toll rises to 40, 300 people still missing after Brazil dam collapse: The country’s environmental agency Ibama has slapped a Rs 469-crore fine on mining company Vale for violations related to the tragedy.
- Novak Djokovic crushes Rafael Nadal in straight sets to lift record seventh Australian Open title: The rampant Serb defeated the 17-time Grand Slam winner 6-3, 6-2, 6-3.