January 29 hearing in SC in Ayodhya case deferred, new date not yet announced: Akhilesh Yadav asked Adityanath to save farmers before tackling Ayodhya land dispute. The chief minister had claimed his government can resolve the case within 24 hours. Cultural ethos of Kerala under attack by the state government, claims Narendra Modi in Thrissur: Modi laid foundation stone of AIIMS in Madurai as the visit sparked Twitter outrage. Mobile phone of inspector killed in Bulandshahr mob violence recovered from house of accused: Prashant Natt, who was arrested on December 27, is suspected to have snatched Inspector Subodh Kumar Singh’s revolver and shot him in the head. At least 27 killed and 77 injured in twin explosions in a church in Philippines: The attack on the cathedral on the southern island of Jolo bears the hallmark of attacks carried out by the Islamist Abu Sayyaf group, said officials. CBI officer transferred a day after signing FIR against accused in Videocon loan case: The agency also initiated an inquiry against Sudhanshu Dhar Mishra, who allegedly delayed the investigation. Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu to go on fast in Delhi on February 13 demanding special category status for state: The Telugu Desam Party chief shared his protest plans at a parliamentary party meeting in Amaravati on Saturday. BJP makes Hema Malini dance for votes, Congress minister says in response to Priyanka Gandhi remarks: In another incident, Subramanian Swamy alleged that Priyanka Gandhi suffered from bipolar disorder and beat up people. IAS officers claim they were forcibly stopped from attending Republic Day function in Mizoram: The two officers alleged that police personnel did nothing to control members of the NGO who had prevented them from entering the venue. Toll rises to 40, 300 people still missing after Brazil dam collapse: The country’s environmental agency Ibama has slapped a Rs 469-crore fine on mining company Vale for violations related to the tragedy. Novak Djokovic crushes Rafael Nadal in straight sets to lift record seventh Australian Open title: The rampant Serb defeated the 17-time Grand Slam winner 6-3, 6-2, 6-3.