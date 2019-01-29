A look at the headlines right now:

Rahul Gandhi promises minimum income for every poor person if Congress is voted to power: ‘We cannot build a new India while millions of our brothers and sisters suffer the scourge of poverty,’ the Congress president said at a rally in Chhattisgarh. Yashwant Sinha advises Centre against presenting full Budget, says it will be unconstitutional: The former BJP leader and Union finance minister emphasised the importance of sticking to the convention of presenting a ‘vote on account’. Karnataka Congress leader Siddaramaiah accused of misbehaving with woman at Mysuru meeting: A video shows the Congress leader trying to snatch the microphone from a woman’s hand and, in the process, pulling her dupatta off. ‘BJP isn’t desperate for alliance with Shiv Sena’, says Devendra Fadnavis on ‘big brother’ jibe: The Maharashtra chief minister said the BJP wanted an alliance for the development of the nation. Congress drops Kanhaiya Kumar and Shehla Rashid from Delhi event: The party did not say why the two former JNU Students Union leaders were taken off a panel at an event. Congress warns leaders not to cross the line after Kumaraswamy threatens to quit as CM: State Congress President Dinesh Gundu Rao said a party leader who had criticised the coalition government had apologised to the chief minister. Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan rules out option of Centre introducing an ordinance: The Lok Janshakti Party leader praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for saying that that his ‘government will wait for the verdict’. ED is coercing me to frame someone influential from UPA era, says accused in VVIP chopper case: A Delhi court extended lawyer Gautam Khaitan’s custodial remand by five days after the ED arrested him in a separate money-laundering case. Intelligence Bureau has named universities critical of Modi, says report: The agency reportedly said those associated with colleges like Ashoka University and Azim Premji University criticise the government. Human rights lawyer Wang Quanzhang, missing since 2015, sentenced to 4.5 years in prison in China: Wang, who went missing during a government crackdown on dissident activists and lawyers, has been jailed for subverting state power.