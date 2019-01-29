The big news: Congress promises minimum income for poor if voted to power, and 9 other top stories
A look at the headlines right now:
- Rahul Gandhi promises minimum income for every poor person if Congress is voted to power: ‘We cannot build a new India while millions of our brothers and sisters suffer the scourge of poverty,’ the Congress president said at a rally in Chhattisgarh.
- Yashwant Sinha advises Centre against presenting full Budget, says it will be unconstitutional: The former BJP leader and Union finance minister emphasised the importance of sticking to the convention of presenting a ‘vote on account’.
- Karnataka Congress leader Siddaramaiah accused of misbehaving with woman at Mysuru meeting: A video shows the Congress leader trying to snatch the microphone from a woman’s hand and, in the process, pulling her dupatta off.
- ‘BJP isn’t desperate for alliance with Shiv Sena’, says Devendra Fadnavis on ‘big brother’ jibe: The Maharashtra chief minister said the BJP wanted an alliance for the development of the nation.
- Congress drops Kanhaiya Kumar and Shehla Rashid from Delhi event: The party did not say why the two former JNU Students Union leaders were taken off a panel at an event.
- Congress warns leaders not to cross the line after Kumaraswamy threatens to quit as CM: State Congress President Dinesh Gundu Rao said a party leader who had criticised the coalition government had apologised to the chief minister.
- Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan rules out option of Centre introducing an ordinance: The Lok Janshakti Party leader praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for saying that that his ‘government will wait for the verdict’.
- ED is coercing me to frame someone influential from UPA era, says accused in VVIP chopper case: A Delhi court extended lawyer Gautam Khaitan’s custodial remand by five days after the ED arrested him in a separate money-laundering case.
- Intelligence Bureau has named universities critical of Modi, says report: The agency reportedly said those associated with colleges like Ashoka University and Azim Premji University criticise the government.
- Human rights lawyer Wang Quanzhang, missing since 2015, sentenced to 4.5 years in prison in China: Wang, who went missing during a government crackdown on dissident activists and lawyers, has been jailed for subverting state power.